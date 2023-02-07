ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Karissa Antoine, Schalmont: Rensselaer Honda High School Basketball All-Star #5

Congratulations to Karissa Antoine who is the #5 pick on our NewsChannel 13/Rensselaer Honda girls high school basketball all-star team. Antoine, joining the team for a second season, is averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks per game for the Sabres, and in her junior season is being recruited by college programs like Toledo, Manhattan and Canisius.
RENSSELAER, NY
WNYT

Troy’s new alert system starts Monday

The city of Troy’s new alert system starts on Monday. The civic ready alert system allows the city to offer both email and text alerts. If you’re already subscribed, and want only email alerts, do nothing, your account has already been added to the system. If you want...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Grafton snowmobile ride canceled

It’s been a pretty mild February so far. And while some people enjoy warmer temperatures and the lack of snow – it’s putting a damper on some winter activities. The snowmobile ride at Grafton Lakes State Park scheduled for next Saturday, the 18th has been cancelled. But...
GRAFTON, NY
WNYT

Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open

The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
WNYT

Menands boil water advisory lifted

New Saturday morning, the boil water advisory in the Village of Menands has been lifted. It was put in place on Wednesday, after a water main break on Broadway. The village says after receiving two negative test results, the advisory is now lifted and the water is safe to drink.
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

The Greater Good: Heart Line success, cupcake competition fundraiser

Heartline was a success. More than 300 calls came in from our viewers with questions about heart health. Our panel of cardiologists at Capital Cardiology were more than happy to field those questions. NewsChannel 13 was honored to be part of this important event. NAMI in Berkshire County hosting Cupcake...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Red Cross helping two people after Warrensburg building collapse

The American Red Cross is helping two people after a building collapse on Alden Avenue in Warrensburg. It happened Wednesday, the county said. NewsChannel 13 reached out to get more details about what type of building it was, the extent of the collapse and if anyone was injured, but police hadn’t heard of it.
WARRENSBURG, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Daniel Rogers

Please join us in saluting Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Rogers of Mariaville Lake, in Schenectady County. The 2021 Schalmont grad enlisted in the Marines in 2021. He loves to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and dog, Roxy. Thank you for your service.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga National Park road closures

We’ve got an important update for anyone planning to visit the Saratoga National Historical Park. The park will be doing tree work along the park entrance road – so that means some closures. The road between the visitor center parking lot and Lohnes Road will be closed Monday...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Tractor trailer full of sausages crashes in Berkshire County

A tractor trailer carrying sausages tied up traffic on Route 42 in Berkshire County on Thursday. The truck crashed while careening around a tight curve in West Stockbridge, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The tailgate – which was carrying a load of sausages – sheared...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNYT

Police search for missing woman in Albany

Skylar Jennings, 20, of Albany is missing. Skylar’s is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boil water advisory for Menands after water main break

A boil water advisory remains in effect in Menands after a water main break. The break happened on Broadway, Wednesday afternoon. Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, or brushing teeth until further notice, the village said.
MENANDS, NY
WNYT

Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month

Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack

The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: John Haluska

Please join us in saluting Coast Guard Lt. John Haluska of East Berne. He served from 1943-1946, including time in the North Sea. He later married, had four sons and was a science teacher. Thank you for your service.
EAST BERNE, NY
WNYT

Missing Fulton County man found safe

State Police have found the man missing from Perth, Fulton County. Police said late Thursday afternoon that Christian Yager, 52, was found and is safe. No other details were released.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Gun charge could send Albany man to prison for 10 years

An Albany man is facing gun charges that could land him in prison for 10 years. Charles Williams, 34, has been indicted in federal court for having a revolver in Albany County with a prior felony conviction. In addition to a lengthy prison sentence, Williams also faces a fine of...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Glenmont man, 101, believed to be last living Buffalo Soldier

Rev. Robert Dixon, 101, of Glenmont is believed to be the last living Buffalo Soldier. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served in the Western Frontier after the Civil War. Dixon served in the Army during World War II. He was also the longtime pastor of Mount...
GLENMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy