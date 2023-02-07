Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange lightRoger MarshJohnsonville, NY
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
EVENT ALERT: Via Carota Craft Cocktails Tasting RoomNewyorkStreetfood.comNew York City, NY
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Related
WNYT
Karissa Antoine, Schalmont: Rensselaer Honda High School Basketball All-Star #5
Congratulations to Karissa Antoine who is the #5 pick on our NewsChannel 13/Rensselaer Honda girls high school basketball all-star team. Antoine, joining the team for a second season, is averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks per game for the Sabres, and in her junior season is being recruited by college programs like Toledo, Manhattan and Canisius.
WNYT
Troy’s new alert system starts Monday
The city of Troy’s new alert system starts on Monday. The civic ready alert system allows the city to offer both email and text alerts. If you’re already subscribed, and want only email alerts, do nothing, your account has already been added to the system. If you want...
WNYT
Grafton snowmobile ride canceled
It’s been a pretty mild February so far. And while some people enjoy warmer temperatures and the lack of snow – it’s putting a damper on some winter activities. The snowmobile ride at Grafton Lakes State Park scheduled for next Saturday, the 18th has been cancelled. But...
WNYT
Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open
The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
WNYT
Menands boil water advisory lifted
New Saturday morning, the boil water advisory in the Village of Menands has been lifted. It was put in place on Wednesday, after a water main break on Broadway. The village says after receiving two negative test results, the advisory is now lifted and the water is safe to drink.
WNYT
The Greater Good: Heart Line success, cupcake competition fundraiser
Heartline was a success. More than 300 calls came in from our viewers with questions about heart health. Our panel of cardiologists at Capital Cardiology were more than happy to field those questions. NewsChannel 13 was honored to be part of this important event. NAMI in Berkshire County hosting Cupcake...
WNYT
Red Cross helping two people after Warrensburg building collapse
The American Red Cross is helping two people after a building collapse on Alden Avenue in Warrensburg. It happened Wednesday, the county said. NewsChannel 13 reached out to get more details about what type of building it was, the extent of the collapse and if anyone was injured, but police hadn’t heard of it.
WNYT
Trailer released for Owen Wilson movie filmed in Saratoga Springs
We’re getting our first look at the movie Owen Wilson filmed in Saratoga Springs. The actor best known for films such as “Wedding Crashers” and “The Royal Tenenbaums” came to Saratoga Springs in 2021 to shoot a movie called “Paint.”. Here’s how IFC Films...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs restaurants ready for hungry Chowderfest crowds
Around 40,000 people are expected to sample chowders at Saratoga Springs Chowderfest on Saturday, and restaurants are ready. The Chowderfest is one of the biggest annual chowder festivals in the country. The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the crowds don’t go home right away. They often...
WNYT
We Salute You: Daniel Rogers
Please join us in saluting Marine Lance Cpl. Daniel Rogers of Mariaville Lake, in Schenectady County. The 2021 Schalmont grad enlisted in the Marines in 2021. He loves to hunt, fish and spend time with his family and dog, Roxy. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Saratoga National Park road closures
We’ve got an important update for anyone planning to visit the Saratoga National Historical Park. The park will be doing tree work along the park entrance road – so that means some closures. The road between the visitor center parking lot and Lohnes Road will be closed Monday...
WNYT
Tractor trailer full of sausages crashes in Berkshire County
A tractor trailer carrying sausages tied up traffic on Route 42 in Berkshire County on Thursday. The truck crashed while careening around a tight curve in West Stockbridge, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The tailgate – which was carrying a load of sausages – sheared...
WNYT
Police search for missing woman in Albany
Skylar Jennings, 20, of Albany is missing. Skylar’s is 5 ft., 4 in. tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should call Albany Police at (518) 462-8039.
WNYT
Boil water advisory for Menands after water main break
A boil water advisory remains in effect in Menands after a water main break. The break happened on Broadway, Wednesday afternoon. Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, or brushing teeth until further notice, the village said.
WNYT
Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month
Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
WNYT
Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack
The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
WNYT
We Salute You: John Haluska
Please join us in saluting Coast Guard Lt. John Haluska of East Berne. He served from 1943-1946, including time in the North Sea. He later married, had four sons and was a science teacher. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Missing Fulton County man found safe
State Police have found the man missing from Perth, Fulton County. Police said late Thursday afternoon that Christian Yager, 52, was found and is safe. No other details were released.
WNYT
Gun charge could send Albany man to prison for 10 years
An Albany man is facing gun charges that could land him in prison for 10 years. Charles Williams, 34, has been indicted in federal court for having a revolver in Albany County with a prior felony conviction. In addition to a lengthy prison sentence, Williams also faces a fine of...
WNYT
Glenmont man, 101, believed to be last living Buffalo Soldier
Rev. Robert Dixon, 101, of Glenmont is believed to be the last living Buffalo Soldier. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served in the Western Frontier after the Civil War. Dixon served in the Army during World War II. He was also the longtime pastor of Mount...
Comments / 0