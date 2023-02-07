America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander dies after suffering stroke while working on cruise ship

America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander, 52, has passed away after suffering a stroke, his wife revealed on Instagram.

Jenny Alexander broke the news to her followers on Monday, writing her husband died while working on a cruise ship on Sunday.

'I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers,' she posted on Instagram.

As a magician, Scott competed on season six of the reality series before his elimination in the quarterfinals.

Scott's wife, Jenny, competed alongside her husband on the talent show as his magical assistant. The pair lived with their three children in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

On the show, Alexander wowed audiences and judges alike with a number of magical acts which included a levitation act.

'That was really done well!' judge Howie Mandell exclaimed after his levitation act.

'Carried it off well, a bit of pizazz,' Piers Morgan expressed.

'I love the twist you've put on it, it's really different,' Sharon Osbourne said before all three judges allowed him to advance to the next round.

In addition to AGT, Alexander was also a contestant on season two of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Alexander leaves behind wife Jenny and their three children, according to TMZ . The family was not on the cruise ship at the time of his death.

Condolences came in from fellow entertainers on Twitter shortly after Jenny confirmed his passing.

'A brilliant and creative magician left us today. Scott Alexander was fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward. A real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones. #RIPScottAlexander,' tweeted daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

Magician Paul Armstrong tweeted: 'The world of magic is a poorer place today. Shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of Scott Alexander. My thoughts are with his family.'

Friends also sent Jenny their support in the comments section of her Instagram post.

'Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Stay Strong! He knows he was loved. I remember seeing him on American Got Talent, so sad to hear that this happened,' one posted.

'I'm sitting here in shock staring at my computer screen. Jenny, my heart is heavy thinking of you and your kids. I will be praying for you all for strength. God Bless you, your kids and may your husband always be your guardian angel!!!!' another wrote.