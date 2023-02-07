Read full article on original website
Megan Fox Fans Need 'Eyes on Pete Davidson' After She Scrubs All Evidence of MGK from IG
The actress is only following three famous men and none of them are MGK -- just one day after the pair attended Drake's Super Bowl Party in Arizona. Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dunzo? The evidence is certainly point in that direction as the "Jennifer's Body" star has scrubbed all evidence of MGK from her Instagram page.
Grammys Seat-Filler Reveals What Allegedly Went Down Between J.Lo and Ben Affleck In TikTok Video
She says Ben knew his facial expressions had already been turned into a meme during the show. Ben Affleck was less than thrilled about becoming a meme during the 2023 Grammy Awards, this according to someone who sat next to them during the show. Anna -- the seat-filler who says...
Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Trolls Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Meme
The singer poked fun at her husband, while also supporting him -- and his upcoming movie "Air" -- at the same time on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez is joining in on the hilarious online commentary about her husband Ben Affleck's facial expressions during the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Thursday, the singer...
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Michelle Rodriguez Gushes Over 'Hot' Fast X Co-Star Jason Momoa
"It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy," she joked. "It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me." Michelle Rodriguez is opening up about working alongside Jason Momoa in "Fast X." While speaking with Variety at the "Fast X" trailer launch event on Thursday, the actress...
Gretchen Rossi Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Skylar with Slade Smiley's Late Son Grayson
Grayson died this week at the age of 22 -- with Slade and Gretchen saying "This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man." Gretchen Rossi is mourning the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son, Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, honoring him with a sweet tribute after his death.
Rihanna Calls Work-Life Balance After Motherhood 'Impossible,' Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show
"You're trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes … but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down." New mom Rihanna opened up about how she's been balancing work and family time during a press conference ahead of her Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday.
Till Star Danielle Deadwyler Cites 'Systemic Racism,' 'Misogynoir' in Oscars Snub
The actress, who portrays Emmett Till's mother Mamie Till-Mobley, was nominated for BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, NAACP Image, and Critics Choice awards and was considered a lock for an Oscar nomination. Danielle Deadwyler portrayed a fearless woman who was not afraid to speak her mind when she took on the...
Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby After 3 Miscarriages
"Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful." Congratulations are in order for Alexander and Lauren Ludwig!. On Friday, the 30-year-old actor and his wife took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting a baby, with the new addition to arrive in May. The exciting news comes after the couple previously suffered three pregnancy losses.
Dan Levy Opens Up About Facing Homophobia Hosting Canada's 'MTV Live' in 2006
"It was kind of like, 'Conform to the culture of the workplace or sit it out.'" Since beginning his career more than 15 years ago, Dan Levy says we've come a long way in LGBTQ+ acceptance. During an appearance on the "Phone a Friend with Jessi Cruickshank" podcast, the 39-year-old...
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Court Michael Jordan in First Trailer For Nike Movie 'Air'
"Air," which is directed by Affleck, tells the story of the "game-changing partnership" between Jordan and Nike. The boys are back -- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited for another epic collaboration, the Amazon Studios dramedy, "Air," and the first look at the film is here. On Thursday, Amazon...
Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mother For Posting Her Son's Face Without Permission
Back in 2020, her mother also accidentally confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. Emma Roberts' mom spilled the beans on her son Rhodes -- again!. The 32-year-old "American Horror Story" alum took to Instagram to repost a picture her mother Kelly Cunningham shared of her son Rhodes, but not without chastising her for revealing his face "without asking."
