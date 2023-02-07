ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michelle Rodriguez Gushes Over 'Hot' Fast X Co-Star Jason Momoa

"It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy," she joked. "It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me." Michelle Rodriguez is opening up about working alongside Jason Momoa in "Fast X." While speaking with Variety at the "Fast X" trailer launch event on Thursday, the actress...
Till Star Danielle Deadwyler Cites 'Systemic Racism,' 'Misogynoir' in Oscars Snub

The actress, who portrays Emmett Till's mother Mamie Till-Mobley, was nominated for BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, NAACP Image, and Critics Choice awards and was considered a lock for an Oscar nomination. Danielle Deadwyler portrayed a fearless woman who was not afraid to speak her mind when she took on the...
Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Are Expecting a Baby After 3 Miscarriages

"Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn't be more grateful." Congratulations are in order for Alexander and Lauren Ludwig!. On Friday, the 30-year-old actor and his wife took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting a baby, with the new addition to arrive in May. The exciting news comes after the couple previously suffered three pregnancy losses.
Dan Levy Opens Up About Facing Homophobia Hosting Canada's 'MTV Live' in 2006

"It was kind of like, 'Conform to the culture of the workplace or sit it out.'" Since beginning his career more than 15 years ago, Dan Levy says we've come a long way in LGBTQ+ acceptance. During an appearance on the "Phone a Friend with Jessi Cruickshank" podcast, the 39-year-old...
Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mother For Posting Her Son's Face Without Permission

Back in 2020, her mother also accidentally confirmed her pregnancy to fans on Instagram. Emma Roberts' mom spilled the beans on her son Rhodes -- again!. The 32-year-old "American Horror Story" alum took to Instagram to repost a picture her mother Kelly Cunningham shared of her son Rhodes, but not without chastising her for revealing his face "without asking."

