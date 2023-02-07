Jennifer Lopez Insists She Had The 'Best Time' At 2023 Grammys With Her 'Love' Despite Scolding Ben Affleck During Ceremony

cbs

Though the 2023 Grammy Awards may not go down as one of Ben Affleck 's favorite nights of the year, it seems Jennifer Lopez had the time of her life!

The "Let's Get Loud" songstress gushed about spending the Grammys with her husband, after the A-list actor became a meme for his unamused appearance at the star-studded awards show on Sunday night, February 5.

@jlo/instagram

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez captioned Instagram footage from the couple's date night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As Harry Styles ' "As It Was" played along with the photos and videos, moments from before, during and after the ceremony flashed.

Bennifer 2.0 stunned in matching midnight blue ensembles for the 65th annual awards show, with the Latin pop star — who presented Styles with the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry's House — looking stylish in a navy and silver crystal-embellished gown by Gucci. Her husband was also dressed to the nines in a sleek suit.

@jlo/instagram

In the Instagram video, Lopez and Affleck posed together and leaned in for a sweet kiss. Lopez also included one photo of the Argo actor lovingly looking at her while she posed followed by a close-up of the two posing for more cameras.

While the 2023 Grammys was filled with everyone from the "Watermelon Sugar" singer to Adele , Beyoncé and more A-list celebs, Affleck was the star of the night after cameras captured his non-plussed expressions throughout the evening.

cbs

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

cbs

As his wife — and the rest of the audience — danced and clapped along to the live performances, Affleck was seen slightly bopping his head to the music while gazing around the room.

The Deep Water star's toned-down expression instantly went viral, with online users having a field day especially after seeing a video appearing to show Lopez scolding Affleck for his behavior.

" Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn 🍿 like …. 'Girlllllll he’s your problem now' 😂😂😂," quipped one social media user, referring to Affleck's ex-wife, with whom he shares three children.

"Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%. #GRAMMYs #SaveBen," wrote another on Twitter, while many joked that Affleck would rather be at Dunkin' Donuts.