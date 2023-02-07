Effective: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

CARBON COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO