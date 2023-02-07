Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country could be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country could be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow should fall on northwest and north-facing slopes.
