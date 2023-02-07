Woman scoffed at notion she won lottery jackpot. Then she and husband ‘started shaking’

Even after learning a winning lottery ticket was sold at the grocery store where she bought her ticket, a woman remained skeptical she could be the winner.

“Yeah, right! Because I thought there was no way we had won,” the 65-year-old from Muskegon County, Michigan, told lottery officials .

But the Fantasy 5 ticket she purchased on New Year’s Eve at a Meijer grocery store turned out to be the jackpot winner, lottery officials said in a Feb. 6 news release.

Her skepticism changed when she checked her ticket, which was a $332,421 winner.

“I scanned my ticket using the app scanner and when confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I started screaming,” she said. “When I showed my husband the winning amount, we both started shaking. We were so excited!”

The woman recently claimed her prize and said she plans to use the money for home renovations and a cruise.

