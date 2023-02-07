Read full article on original website
Storywalk series celebrates Black History Month
The Terrebonne Parish Library System in collaboration with the local Community Action Network is introducing their Storywalk series in celebration of Black History Month– locations around Houma will feature printed versions of story books for families to walk around, look at, and enjoy. A special guided tour with snacks will be provided for community members on February 11th at 1:00pm at the Courthouse Square!
Chauvin Brothers generous donation ensures the return of Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou
Chauvin Brothers is making a huge impact this year to ensure a festive Mardi Gras! The company has recently provided materials needed for the Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou to rebuild all their floats to allow them to put on their parade as scheduled, following their destruction in Hurricane Ida.
Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras season with special presentation at South Terrebonne High School
The Krewe of Hercules kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a special presentation today at South Terrebonne High School. Parish President Gordon Dove presented the key to the city to the South Terrebonne 2022 Championship Baseball Team. The team will be riding in the parade on Friday as Honorary Grand Marshals.
Nicholls Alumna Receives Morrison Healthcare 2022 Clinician of Year Award
Former Nicholls Athlete and Alumna Allison Cazenave, RDN, CSO, LDN, has been chosen as the 2022 Morrison Healthcare Clinician of the Year, selected from a field of over 1,500 registered dietitians from across the country. Allison returned to Thibodaux to work as an inpatient RD at Terrebonne General Medical Center...
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
Marketplace to benefit H.L.B. Athletic Booster Club
H.L. Bourgeois High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting their spring fundraiser Marketplace on the Reservation on Saturday, March 11, 2023! The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at H.L. Bourgeois High School, and admission is free to the public. “We are excited to expand...
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius
The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route. Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.
Kendrea Kion (Johnson) Seigerman
Kendrea Kion Seigerman, 46, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She is survived by her husband; Sampson Seigerman and son, Dalton Seigerman. Mother; Mildred Johnson and sister; LaKeshia Dawn Johnson. Grandmother; Rebecca Joseph and in-laws; George and Rose Seigerman.
Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council
Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.
Percy Rhodes, Sr.
Percy Joseph Rhodes, Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Monday, February 13, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Parade Tracker is back in Terrebonne Parish!
The Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras Parade Tracker is now available. The parade tracker will show you the beginning and end of the parade and also has a port-a-potty locator to help you locate a public restroom facility on the parade route. Happy Mardi Gras from Terrebonne Parish!. Navigate to the...
TPSO offers Mardi Gras Safety Tips
As the 2023 Houma/Terrebonne Mardi Gras season is upon us, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that this is a great time to familiarize yourself with the rules and tips that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone. Sheriff Soignet said, “Mardi Gras season has been a part of Terrebonne Parish and our culture for as long as most of us can remember. I believe it goes without saying that as we have continued to grow and evolve over the years with implementation of new safety practices, and Mardi Gras is certainly no exception. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe prosperous Carnival Season for all.”
2023 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips
As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades. Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM. Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM. Krewe...
Houma native Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023
“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The Houma native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA this past weekend at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. “My first pageant was at the age...
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center to host UCA Tryout Prep Clinic
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a Tryout Prep Clinic in conjunction with Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). The clinic is designed for students in grades 6 -12, and will allow participants to enter school cheerleading squad tryouts with confidence. Taught by UCA staff, the clinic will take place on Saturday,...
United Way Contributes $100,000 to rebuild Grand Isle
United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has granted $100,000 to Bayou Community Foundation’s “Rebuild Grand Isle” project, working to repair and rebuild homes for 40 Grand Isle families in need whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Ida made landfall here on August 29, 2021.
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze
Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze, 65, a native of McComb, MS and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.
Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track
Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
Nick Butler, Jr.
Nick Butler, Jr., 70, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.
