ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Storywalk series celebrates Black History Month

The Terrebonne Parish Library System in collaboration with the local Community Action Network is introducing their Storywalk series in celebration of Black History Month– locations around Houma will feature printed versions of story books for families to walk around, look at, and enjoy. A special guided tour with snacks will be provided for community members on February 11th at 1:00pm at the Courthouse Square!
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Alumna Receives Morrison Healthcare 2022 Clinician of Year Award

Former Nicholls Athlete and Alumna Allison Cazenave, RDN, CSO, LDN, has been chosen as the 2022 Morrison Healthcare Clinician of the Year, selected from a field of over 1,500 registered dietitians from across the country. Allison returned to Thibodaux to work as an inpatient RD at Terrebonne General Medical Center...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Marketplace to benefit H.L.B. Athletic Booster Club

H.L. Bourgeois High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting their spring fundraiser Marketplace on the Reservation on Saturday, March 11, 2023! The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at H.L. Bourgeois High School, and admission is free to the public. “We are excited to expand...
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius

The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route. Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Kendrea Kion (Johnson) Seigerman

Kendrea Kion Seigerman, 46, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She is survived by her husband; Sampson Seigerman and son, Dalton Seigerman. Mother; Mildred Johnson and sister; LaKeshia Dawn Johnson. Grandmother; Rebecca Joseph and in-laws; George and Rose Seigerman.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Paul Danos Honored by National Safety Council

Paul Danos, president and CEO of Danos, has been named to the National Safety Council’s (NSC) annual “CEOs Who ‘Get It’” list for 2023. This is the 20th year that the NSC has recognized CEOs who go above and beyond to protect employees both on and off the job. Danos CEO Paul Danos is one of seven executives featured in the February issue of Safety+Health Magazine, the National Safety Council’s official publication.
GRAY, LA
houmatimes.com

Percy Rhodes, Sr.

Percy Joseph Rhodes, Sr., age 85, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Montegut and resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Monday, February 13, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Parade Tracker is back in Terrebonne Parish!

The Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras Parade Tracker is now available. The parade tracker will show you the beginning and end of the parade and also has a port-a-potty locator to help you locate a public restroom facility on the parade route. Happy Mardi Gras from Terrebonne Parish!. Navigate to the...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO offers Mardi Gras Safety Tips

As the 2023 Houma/Terrebonne Mardi Gras season is upon us, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that this is a great time to familiarize yourself with the rules and tips that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone. Sheriff Soignet said, “Mardi Gras season has been a part of Terrebonne Parish and our culture for as long as most of us can remember. I believe it goes without saying that as we have continued to grow and evolve over the years with implementation of new safety practices, and Mardi Gras is certainly no exception. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe prosperous Carnival Season for all.”
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

2023 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips

As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades. Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM. Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM. Krewe...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma native Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023

“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The Houma native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA this past weekend at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. “My first pageant was at the age...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center to host UCA Tryout Prep Clinic

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host a Tryout Prep Clinic in conjunction with Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). The clinic is designed for students in grades 6 -12, and will allow participants to enter school cheerleading squad tryouts with confidence. Taught by UCA staff, the clinic will take place on Saturday,...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

United Way Contributes $100,000 ﻿to rebuild Grand Isle

United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has granted $100,000 to Bayou Community Foundation’s “Rebuild Grand Isle” project, working to repair and rebuild homes for 40 Grand Isle families in need whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Ida made landfall here on August 29, 2021.
GRAND ISLE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
HARAHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze

Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze, 65, a native of McComb, MS and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
107 JAMZ

Visit Louisiana’s Amazing 30-Acre Go-Kart Track

Did you know that Louisiana has one of the most extensive go-kart race tracks in the nation? It's true! Check out NOLA Motorsports Park (11075 Nicolle Blvd.), located near New Orleans in Avondale, LA. This great track blankets 30 acres of land, offering a ton of go-kart driving time and a lot of fun. Trust me. You've never seen anything like it!
AVONDALE, LA
houmatimes.com

Nick Butler, Jr.

Nick Butler, Jr., 70, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy