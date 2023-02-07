ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football returns to Wrigley Field in 2023

By Larry Hawley
EVANSTON – For a third time in their program’s history, Northwestern will call the “Friendly Confines” home for a football game.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats announced that their game against Iowa on Saturday, November 4 will be played at Wrigley Field as they once again play at the iconic baseball venue.

Originally, this game was scheduled to be played at Ryan Field in Evanston but has been moved a few miles south, just as the school has done in the past.

Wrigley Field’s rich history in the sport of football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03koAs_0kfExM1H00
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This marks the second time in three seasons that Northwestern will stage one of their games at Wrigley Field, having last done so during the 2021 season. The Wildcats took on Purdue on November 20 that year on the north side with the Boilermakers coming out with a 32-14 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfP5m_0kfExM1H00
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Exactly 11 years earlier, on November 20, 2010, Northwestern played at Wrigley Field against Illinois as football returned to the venue for the first time in 40 years. In front of a soldout crowd of 41,058 fans and on a field where only one endzone could be used because of lack of room, Illini defeated the Wildcats 48-27.

That was the first football game at Wrigley Field since December 13, 1970, when the Bears beat the Packers in their final game calling the venue home before moving to Soldier Field.

Northwestern was scheduled to face Wisconsin at the park on November 7, 2020, but the game was moved to Evanston due to the COVID-19 pandemic which condensed the schedule.

During the 1060 project, Wrigley Field was renovated in a way that allowed for the full football field to fit, preventing the problems that plagued the park during the 2010 game.

