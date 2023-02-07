What’s the future of downtown Bradenton? City wants to hear from residents at 5 meetings

After hearing proposals from three developers who wanted to tear down City Hall to create more housing downtown, Bradenton officials have set up community workshops to discuss the idea with residents.

Local leaders have discussed the idea of selling City Hall over the years , but the possibility is closer than it has ever been. Bradenton received two unsolicited offers last year before posting a nationwide advertisement offering the 4 acre property for redevelopment.

In January, three developers pitched their building plans to the Bradenton City Council. The proposals range from luxury condominiums to rental apartments on the Manatee River waterfront.

City officials have not determined when they will make a decision on whether to sell the building or where a new government headquarters will be located, but neighborhood meetings have been scheduled to share more information with residents.

Residents are invited to “learn more about, ask questions about and comment on the potential sale and relocation of City Hall,” according to a press release.

Meetings have been set for the following dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m. — Central Café, 906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton (Ward 4)





Thursday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. — Trinity United Methodist Church, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (Ward 2)

Friday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m. — Bradenton Christian School, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton (Ward 2)

Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. — 13th Ave. Dream Center, 922 24th St. E., Bradenton (Ward 5)

Monday, Feb. 20, 5:30 p.m. — Bayside Community Church, 6609 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton (Ward 1)

Additional meetings in the rest of the city’s wards will be scheduled later this week, a city spokesperson said. For more information, visit www.CityofBradenton.com .

The Vias is a mixed-use development that plans to bring a 130-key Marriott AC hotel, 350 multi-family apartments, 100 condos and about 30,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The developer behind the project offered to buy the Bradenton City Hall property for $14.1 million. Courtesy of L&L Development