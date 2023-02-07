ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

americanmilitarynews.com

43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match

A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals

Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS

Construction of the first Arby’s location in Pahrump is expected to be completed by March 20, according to reports from KPVM-TV. The 2,600-square-foot fast-food franchise is being built along the 700 block of South Highway 160 next to Nye County Animal Hospital. An opening date has not been announced,...
PAHRUMP, NV
blackbookmotorsport.com

Las Vegas approves Strip closure for F1 until 2032

Race expects to retain end-of-season slot for duration of deal. Las Vegas county officials have approved a plan to shut the city’s Strip for Formula One racing until at least 2032. An initial three-year contract has been signed to stage a race in Las Vegas, but this is the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas’ Nightmare Cafe now hosting horror-themed trivia night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new horror-themed cafe that recently opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas is now offering people a chance to prove how much they love all things spooky. Located in the Arts District, Nightmare Cafe has started offering a horror-themed trivia night every other Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Federal lawsuit accuses Clark County School District, principal of failing to investigate bullying

Clark County schools and a principal are the target of a federal lawsuit. It claims administrators didn’t properly investigate a bullying incident, despite being required under law. The alleged incident happened at Garehime Elementary School. In a federal complaint, Michelle Cox, a former teacher at Garehime, says she followed protocol to report the bullying of her own child.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back

Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

RTC receives $1.6M in federal funding

Las Vegas Muay Thai community mourns loss of coach. On Monday, 31-year-old Anthony Greggory Castrejon, died from his injuries after being hit with a metal pipe twice in the head. North Las Vegas police said 19-year-old Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez and 23-year-old Jose Rosas-Gonzalez are facing charges that will likely change following Castrejon's death.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team's trailer.
LAS VEGAS, NV

