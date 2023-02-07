Read full article on original website
43-y/o tennis player suddenly dies during tiebreaker match
A 43-year-old longtime tennis player recently died after suddenly collapsing during a tiebreaker match at a Las Vegas, Nevada country club. Ryan Vannah dropped to one knee and laid down on the court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock Country Club last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Nearby doctors rushed to perform CPR, but 55 minutes of medical attention failed to restart his heart, according to the outlet.
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
City to host hiring fairs for open positions
The city of Las Vegas is hosting numerous job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers and Safekey site leaders and assistants. Preregistration is not required, but is recommended.
nevadabusiness.com
Project 150 Adding Second Las Vegas Location to Expand Services for Local High School Students in Need
LAS VEGAS –Local nonprofit Project 150 is adding a second Las Vegas location to meet the growing need for its services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students throughout 75 high schools in Southern Nevada. “The Las Vegas community has been extremely supportive of our mission these past...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
71 people sickened in suspected norovirus outbreak at Las Vegas school
At least 71 people fell ill in an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at an elementary school in the southwest Las Vegas valley, the Southern Nevada Health District says.
Las Vegas Weekly
Caridad’s Merideth Spriggs finds purpose in helping the homeless in Las Vegas
For Merideth Spriggs, life has involved a series of unexpected twists and turns. The 45-year-old was a youth minister for over a decade before finding success as a nightlife events planner. Today, she’s the founder and Chief Kindness Officer for Vegas-based nonprofit Caridad. “I was a pastor for 13...
pvtimes.com
PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS
Construction of the first Arby’s location in Pahrump is expected to be completed by March 20, according to reports from KPVM-TV. The 2,600-square-foot fast-food franchise is being built along the 700 block of South Highway 160 next to Nye County Animal Hospital. An opening date has not been announced,...
blackbookmotorsport.com
Las Vegas approves Strip closure for F1 until 2032
Race expects to retain end-of-season slot for duration of deal. Las Vegas county officials have approved a plan to shut the city’s Strip for Formula One racing until at least 2032. An initial three-year contract has been signed to stage a race in Las Vegas, but this is the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas’ Nightmare Cafe now hosting horror-themed trivia night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new horror-themed cafe that recently opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas is now offering people a chance to prove how much they love all things spooky. Located in the Arts District, Nightmare Cafe has started offering a horror-themed trivia night every other Thursday.
$750 million casino in southwest valley on track to be complete before 2024
The Durango Casino & Resort is expected to be finished before 2024, according to a Red Rock Resorts executive.
Federal lawsuit accuses Clark County School District, principal of failing to investigate bullying
Clark County schools and a principal are the target of a federal lawsuit. It claims administrators didn’t properly investigate a bullying incident, despite being required under law. The alleged incident happened at Garehime Elementary School. In a federal complaint, Michelle Cox, a former teacher at Garehime, says she followed protocol to report the bullying of her own child.
Hawaii lawmakers to hear bill proposing ban on Nevada casino ads
Lawmakers in Hawaii will hear about a proposed bill Thursday that would limit how Nevada resort companies can advertise in the Rainbow State.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas mother turns son's death into an opportunity to give back
8newsnow.com
RTC receives $1.6M in federal funding
8newsnow.com
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team
