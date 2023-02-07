ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at North Austin used car lot

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
AUSTIN, TX
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
dailytrib.com

Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431

An unnamed woman died at the scene of a car crash that happened on RR 1431 East at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. A 2020 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 1431 crossed the double, solid yellow lines into the other lane and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima head on, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police officer charged in alleged 2021 assault

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police officer will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with Bodily Injury and Official Oppression in connection to an incident in 2021, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charges were filed against Officer Alejandro Gaitan as...
AUSTIN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Myers arrested following LPD investigation

Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
LAMPASAS, TX
B106

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX

