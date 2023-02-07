Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
fox7austin.com
Fire at North Austin used car lot
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
fox7austin.com
Missing: Police looking for woman last seen walking away from North Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a North Austin hospital. Police say 66-year-old Robin Renee Jordan has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She was reported missing on February 10. On February 10,...
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog
A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called 911 and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
dailytrib.com
Woman killed in head-on wreck on 1431
An unnamed woman died at the scene of a car crash that happened on RR 1431 East at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. A 2020 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 1431 crossed the double, solid yellow lines into the other lane and struck a 2018 Nissan Altima head on, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
CBS Austin
Austin Police officer charged in alleged 2021 assault
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police officer will be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with Bodily Injury and Official Oppression in connection to an incident in 2021, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. The charges were filed against Officer Alejandro Gaitan as...
Austin Police investigating suspicious death in east Austin
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in east Austin Wednesday afternoon.
Two vehicle crash in Williamson County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A crash on Farm-to-Market 14314 in Williamson County has left one person dead and two injured on Thursday. In a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were sent out to the scene of a crash on Feb. 9 located on FM 14314 where two vehicles crashed into one another.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Myers arrested following LPD investigation
Former Lampasas High School basketball coach Mark Allen Myers has been arrested on misdemeanor charges in connection with reports made in early January of “concerning communications” between himself and students. Mark Allen Myers, 61, turned himself in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning after warrants...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
Man convicted of murder for 2021 shooting death in north Austin
Records showed a man connected to a north Austin homicide was convicted of murder and sentenced to 22 years in a state prison Jan. 24.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 2-9, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 2-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Teen arrested in connection to crash that left child dead, adult injured
A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to an early February crash that killed a child and injured an adult.
APD: No threat from reported ‘suspicious package’ downtown, Congress Bridge reopened
Officers responded to 111 E. Caesar Chavez St., where The LINE is located, for a call about a suspicious package, according to a tweet from APD.
Comments / 1