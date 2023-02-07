Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Does the Apple AirTag make noise?
Quick Answer: Yes, the AirTag makes noise when looking for a device through the Find My app. It also makes noise when it’s first set up, and when the battery has been successfully changed. If it is set up properly, the Apple AirTag makes noise whenever it is separated...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
knowtechie.com
Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac?
Quick Answer: Unfortunately for Mac users, Hogwarts Legacy is unavailable on Mac. However, there is an unofficial workaround by streaming the Xbox version with OneCast to a Mac. After years of waiting, Warner Bros. Games’ highly anticipated Harry Potter spinoff, Hogwarts Legacy, is finally here. Hogwarts Legacy is an...
knowtechie.com
Sony shares first look at PS VR2 in unboxing video
Sony has officially revealed the PS VR2 in a new unboxing video. Revealed in a blog post on the PlayStation website, everything seems to fall in line with the many details we’ve seen. In the PS VR2 unboxing video, we get a full picture of the headset, the controllers,...
knowtechie.com
How to stop TikTok from suggesting your profile
Not everyone on TikTok wants their profile shown to everyone on TikTok. Some even go nuclear and make their profiles private. By default, TikTok will suggest your profile to other users. This includes people you know, people you may know, and people you may not know. Say you’re in this...
knowtechie.com
Try before you buy: Get PrivadoVPN for just $1.99 a month
Nothing truly gets my blood boiling more than the seductive talk of threat prevention and zero-log policies. I know, I know, it’s not your typical turn-on, but for me, it’s the ultimate form of pillow talk. One company gets it, which is why PrivadoVPN is hooking readers up...
knowtechie.com
How to identify and prevent WhatsApp spam
How to identify and prevent WhatsApp spam is a crucial skill that all WhatsApp users must develop. As with email and all messaging channels/platforms in general, spam is indeed a nagging problem. From unwanted messages to scams, the threat is real. The fact that WhatsApp is super popular (used by...
knowtechie.com
WhatsApp rolls out update with users’ “most wanted features”
You asked, and WhatsApp answered. The popular messaging app got a major upgrade in 2017 with the Status feature, which allowed users to post stories à la Instagram or Snapchat. Now, perhaps feeling the heat from competitors that offer similar features, WhatsApp has announced a slew of updates that...
knowtechie.com
Does an AirTag use cellular service?
Quick Answer: No, AirTags do not use cellular service. Instead, they use a combination of Bluetooth, ultra-wideband technology, and NFC. Whether the AirTags use traditional technologies (GPS, cellular service, WiFi) for tracking or a uniquely Apple technology is a question that pops up from time to time. Many believe that...
knowtechie.com
Can you take an AirTag on a plane?
Quick Answer: Yes, you can take an AirTag on a plane, but you may have some tracking issues in certain countries. There have been countless cases of lost luggage reported worldwide, and it is a frustrating experience for anyone affected by it. With the introduction of Apple AirTags, there is...
Comments / 0