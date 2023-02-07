Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade
As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
Report: Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges
The Grizzlies are the mystery team that was willing to put four future first-round picks in a trade offer for forward Mikal Bridges, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast after Thursday’s trade deadline that he had heard of one team offering four first-rounders to the Nets for Bridges. Brooklyn acquired the 26-year-old forward from the Suns as part of its package for Kevin Durant.
Matisse Thybulle heads to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to Sixers in three-team trade
The Trail Blazers are in the process of finalizing a trade for Sixers defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report (Twitter link). According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter links), it’ll be a three-team deal that also includes the Hornets, with forward Jalen McDaniels headed to Philadelphia and Charlotte acquiring multiple second-round picks. Veteran wing Svi Mykhailiuk, whom the Blazers agreed to acquire in the Josh Hart trade with New York, will be flipped to the Hornets in this deal, Woj adds (Twitter links).
Everything You Need To Know About Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Kick Of Destiny'
Every single person watching the Super Bowl will become a Rob Gronkowski fan this weekend, which is strange to think given his retirement. However, Gronk has teamed up with FanDuel for their Kick Of Destiny campaign. Rob Gronkowski certainly isn’t known for his kicking capability, but he’s going to need to shine this Sunday to win sports bettors a share of $10 million. As part of the FanDuel Super Bowl promotion, Rob Gronkowski will attempt to kick a 25-yard field goal live in the third quarter of the Super Bowl. If Gronk can kick the field goal, he will win FanDuel Sportsbook users a share of $10 million in bonuses. For FanDuel Sportsbook users to be part of Gronk’s Kick Of Destiny, they need to have placed a $5+ wager on the Super Bowl. Any market, as long as they’ve wagered on the Super Bowl they will be part of the Kick Of Destiny. FanDuel’s Kick Of Destiny is open to new and existing FanDuel Sportsbook users. If you haven’t got a FanDuel Sportsbook account, you can click here and sign-up in seconds. By clicking the link you will automatically qualify for their $3000 No Sweat Frist Bet. Not only can you enter the Kick Of Destiny via the link but you can also claim the $3000 No Sweat First Bet.
NBA announces All-Star injury replacements
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who first reported that the trio was expected to make the All-Star Game, notes that Edwards and Fox will replace Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in the West, while Siakam will replace star forward Kevin Durant in the East. Durant, of course,...
