Lil Wayne is about to make it rain with the sale of his waterfront Miami Beach mansion. The award-winning rapper, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., found a buyer for his Allison Island home that is on the market for $28 million, according to Realtor.com. It went into contract last week, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Lil Wayne paid nearly $17 million for the estate at 6480 Allison Road in 2018, records show.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO