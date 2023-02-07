Read full article on original website
Financier flips Palm Beach home for $14M, an 80% markup in eight months
A financier flipped a non-waterfront Palm Beach home to the wife of a private equity boss for $14 million — an 80 percent markup in eight months. Records show Roberto de Guardiola, via an LLC named for the address, sold the home at 515 North Lake Way to Gretchen S. Jordan, in an off-market deal.
Everglades College buys Keiser University’s West Palm campus for $30M
Keiser University’s non-profit parent company bought the school’s West Palm Beach campus from a non-affiliated seller for $30.2 million. Everglades College, which owns Fort Lauderdale-based Keiser University and Boca Raton-based Everglades University, acquired the two-building complex at 2085 Vista Parkway in West Palm Beach, records and Vizzda show. The buyer obtained two mortgages totaling $20 million from Amerant Bank.
Investor bulks up with $22M Delray Beach mansion
A local real estate investor paid $22 million for a mansion across from the ocean in Delray Beach. Records show Daniel E. Edwards bought the adjacent properties at 553 Harbor Court and 526 North Ocean Boulevard from Michelle Broda. Broda is the widow of a West Virginia fracking mogul, Randy Broda, who died in March of last year. He was president of Jay-Bee Oil & Gas in Cairo, West Virginia.
Rapper Kodak Black turns commercial real estate investor with Pompano Beach deal
Rapper Kodak Black is jumping into commercial real estate investment with a purchase in Pompano Beach, The Real Deal has learned. The controversial rapper, who has appeared on the Billboard 100, bought the property at 1511-1547 Hammondville Road in Pompano Beach. Records show Dina & Eman Inc. sold the 0.7-acre assemblage, which is just west of North Andrews Avenue.
Hedge funder buys new Palm Beach townhouse for $12M
A billionaire Palm Beach developer sold a townhouse to a hedge funder with an extensive New England real estate portfolio. Records show 220 PB LLC, a Florida entity managed by Richard Kurtz, sold the townhouse at 220 Brazilian Avenue to Skyfall I Domestic LLC, a Delaware corporation tied to David P. Malm.
Lil Wayne finds buyer for $28M Miami Beach mansion
Lil Wayne is about to make it rain with the sale of his waterfront Miami Beach mansion. The award-winning rapper, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., found a buyer for his Allison Island home that is on the market for $28 million, according to Realtor.com. It went into contract last week, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Lil Wayne paid nearly $17 million for the estate at 6480 Allison Road in 2018, records show.
Former MLB star Pablo Sandoval buys two luxe Miami condos
Pandas are native to China, but one recently made a big splash in Miami real estate. Former Major Leaguer Pablo Sandoval, who, during his playing days, was affectionately nicknamed “Kung Fu Panda,” bought two Lofty Brickell luxury condominiums for $2 million, according to a release. Newgard Development Group...
