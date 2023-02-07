Read full article on original website
Herd Tennis Closes Weekend in Cincinnati
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team (3-3) closes the weekend in the Buckeye State as it takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Sunday. Place: Cincinnati, Ohio (Western Athletic Club) Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats. The Herd took the doubles point from WVU on Saturday with 6-1 victories from...
Herd Women See Winning Streak End on Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall's women's basketball saw its winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd led into the fourth quarter, but Texas State made a few plays late to hand Marshall a 64-60 loss in front of 922 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
Herd Tennis Heads North to Take on In-State Rival Mountaineers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team (3-2) opens the week Friday in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3). DUAL INFO. Place: Morgantown, West Virginia (Summit Tennis Academy) Opponent: WVU. Watch: Click Here. Live Stats: Click Here. Johanna Strom went a perfect 4-0 in her matches against...
Herd Men Close Road Swing at Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) closes the weekend in Atlanta in a matchup against the Georgia State Panthers (10-15, 3-10 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon. Game Information. Date: February 11, 2023. Opponent: Georgia State. Place: Atlanta, Georgia. Arena: Georgia State Convocation Center.
Herd SB Battles Back Saturday, Defeats Colgate
LEESBURG, Fla. — The Marshall softball team (2-1) came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Colgate - and an impending Florida storm - 5-4. The game was the second of the day in which Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon's team came back from multiple runs down to tie it in the seventh.
Fourth Inning Flurry Lifts Marshall to Season-Opening Win
LEESBURG, Fla. — The Marshall softball team opened its 2023 season with an 8-1 win over Portland State Friday afternoon. Pitcher Sydney Nester earned her first win of the year in the circle with a complete-game performance. "Excited to see the team come out and play someone other than...
Kinsey Tallies Career-High 37 Points as Herd Men Down Georgia State, 88-77
ATLANTA – The Marshall University men's basketball team (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt) closed out a four-game road swing 3-1 after an 88-77 win over the Georgia State Panthers (10-16, 3-11 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. "I think today I let the game come to me. I didn't force...
Taylor’s Career Game Powers Herd Men over Coastal Carolina, 92-74
CONWAY, S.C. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) used a career-high 33 points from Andrew Taylor to power past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-9 Sun Belt) on Thursday night in a 92-74 road win. "As a coach and a human being, you don't...
