Alexandria, VA

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper

A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
CULPEPER, VA
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
LANHAM, MD
22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

