FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water for risk to pedestrians
WASHINGTON — Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
fox5dc.com
Utility crews finish repairs 2 months after small planes crashes into Montgomery County power lines
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Utility crews have completed all repairs to the Montgomery County transmission tower damaged when a small plane crashed into them last November. Pepco officials said all repairs were finished on February 3. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022 in the area of Rothbury...
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
2 Virginia men arrested for allegedly cutting fence at Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after they were caught breaking into an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities said. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received reports of two men cutting a fence on an area of Dominion Energy...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting
Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night. At 7:32 p.m., according to State Police, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
22 people displaced after massive fire at apartment complex in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An accidental Fairfax County apartment fire that sparked early Sunday has left 22 people without a place to call home. Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the apartment, located on Little River Turnpike, in the Annandale area, around 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found a three-story, garden-style apartment building visibly in flames from the third floor and extending into the attic.
Organs Of Loudoun County Fire Victim Will Help Others Live
A 47-year-old man pulled from a Loudoun County home Monday, Feb. 6 has died, and his organs will help others live.The cause of the blaze that killed Stirling's Jason Urchesko, his two dogs and a cat has been traced back to the battery of an electric bike, said fire officials, noting the home was al…
One person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Centerville, Virginia on Friday afternoon, and the Fairfax County Police Department is trying to figure out what happened. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive for a report of the shooting. Police claim one person...
WUSA
New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
