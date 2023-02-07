Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
HometownLife.com
Westland John Glenn wrestling beats Franklin, wins eighth straight district championship
Following Wednesday's 55-19 victory over Livonia Franklin in the Division 1 team wrestling district final, Westland John Glenn coach Bill Polk accepted the championship trophy from Patriots athletic director Dusty Hall, quickly presented it to his grapplers and reaffirmed a message to them he's been saying all winter. "We got...
tourcounsel.com
Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan
Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
Missing Michigan man with dementia may be heading to Howell
Jerry Dewolf is a 79-year-old man with dementia. He has been reported missing by his family.
HometownLife.com
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023
NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles
A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
wcsx.com
I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki
I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit
Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
HometownLife.com
This MHSAA Student-Athlete Award recipient just won a $2,000 scholarship
Paying for college expenses just got a little easier for Noah Etnyre. On Tuesday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association named the Plymouth Christian Academy senior one of its Student-Athlete Award recipients for the 2022-23 school year. What's the Student-Athlete Award?. Each year, for the past 34 years, the MHSAA,...
HometownLife.com
Plymouth Christian Academy girls basketball has answered its biggest question
There's that iconic scene from "The Office," which has since become a popular meme online, where Pam Beesly is asked to spot the difference between two pictures and she responds with the classic line, "They're the same picture!" Right now, if Pam was watching highlights of former Plymouth Christian Academy...
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
HometownLife.com
Redford, Garden City men arrested for participation in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot
A man from Redford Township and a man from Garden City are being charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at U.S Capitol. Both men were arrested Feb. 1 and are being tried in federal court. Kyle Mlynarek, 27, of Redford, is charged with interfering with law enforcement...
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
