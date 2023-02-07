ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Brighton Mall | Shopping mall in Brighton, Michigan

Brighton Mall is a shopping mall located in Brighton, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1971 as an enclosed shopping mall, the center was re-developed in 1996 as a power centre, retaining the name Brighton Mall. Anchor stores for the property are Marshalls, Michaels, Aldi, PetSmart, Jo-Ann Etc., Best Buy, and Gardner White.
BRIGHTON, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023

NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
NOVI, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Michigan Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 17-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Shiawassee County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles in February 1 after developing nasal discharge on January 30. The horse is now recovering. Two additional cases are suspected, and one additional horse is exposed. The affected horses are under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki

I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
100.7 WITL

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit

Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

This MHSAA Student-Athlete Award recipient just won a $2,000 scholarship

Paying for college expenses just got a little easier for Noah Etnyre. On Tuesday, the Michigan High School Athletic Association named the Plymouth Christian Academy senior one of its Student-Athlete Award recipients for the 2022-23 school year. What's the Student-Athlete Award?. Each year, for the past 34 years, the MHSAA,...
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Plymouth Christian Academy girls basketball has answered its biggest question

There's that iconic scene from "The Office," which has since become a popular meme online, where Pam Beesly is asked to spot the difference between two pictures and she responds with the classic line, "They're the same picture!" Right now, if Pam was watching highlights of former Plymouth Christian Academy...
PLYMOUTH, MI
lcnnorthstar.com

Detroit Gets New Area Code

The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
DETROIT, MI

