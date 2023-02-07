ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Tuesday, Feb. 7)

By Paul Klee
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) acknowledges the crowd in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday in New York.   The Associated Press

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avalanche at Penguins (ML, -115): Sorry, Avs fans, but Penguins will snap home losing skid.

2. Knicks (-2.5, -110) at Magic: Orlando's brawl will cost the Magic this game, too.

3. Suns at Nets (+5.5, -110): Watch Brooklyn try to prove itself, again, after Kyrie Irving trade.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 61-54-2)

Denver Nuggets deal Bones Hyland to Clippers for pair of second-round picks

The price for Bones Hyland proved to be a pair of second-round picks. In their second trade of the day, the Nuggets will reportedly receive 2024 and 2025 draft picks from the Clippers in exchange for the second-year guard. Hyland was held out of Denver's last four games as a means of protecting his value with trade rumors swirling. ESPN was first to report the trade.
DENVER, CO
Trade deadline analysis; Denver Nuggets drop game in Orlando

There’s an old foe with a new face crashing the Nuggets party in the Western Conference. The Suns leveled up with the addition of Kevin Durant the night before the deadline, a move that shifted the market. Phoenix, which swept the Nuggets in the second round a couple of postseasons ago, is now the widespread title favorite among Western Conference teams. Various sportsbooks have the Suns listed between +425 and +480 to win the title. Only Boston has better odds. ...
DENVER, CO
3 takeaways from Avalanche road win over Panthers; O'Connor goal drought ends, Johnson injured

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-3, on the road Saturday afternoon. Here are three takeaways from the victory. The drought is finally over. Forward Logan O’Connor — after failing to score in 38 consecutive games (dating back to November) — put the Avs ahead with a shorthanded goal early in the first period. A Florida turnover in the neutral zone was picked up by forward Andrew Cogliano. He led the rush and found O’Connor at the last moment for an easy tap-in at the net.
DENVER, CO
Paul Klee: Sean Payton arrived at Broncos HQ with answers

Patrick Sean Payton arrived at Broncos HQ with answers. During a 48-minute intro and address in the film theater at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos coach offered a comprehensive preview of what’s to come — the transformation of the Broncos will be “uncomfortable” due to its severity, how he prefers “anonymous donors” to airing your daily life on social media, why he only would take a job where football “matters” (such as New Orleans or Denver, he said), how Bill Parcells shaped his approach to leadership.
DENVER, CO
Avalanche blown out in Stanley Cup Finals rematch against Lightning

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A three-word message in the pregame hype video at Amalie Arena set the tone for a Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Despite Lightning players shooting down that narrative after morning skate, describing the Thursday night Avalanche matchup as just another game, their play on the ice told a different story. The memory of Colorado players hoisting the Cup here after Game 6 was quickly replaced — with an Avs beatdown.
TAMPA, FL
Former Bronco, Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware is officially immortalized. The former Broncos edge rusher has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2023 class, it was announced Thursday night. Ware is considered one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history, playing 12 years (2005-2016) in the NFL including his last three seasons in Denver. Ware played his first nine seasons with the Cowboys where he led...
DENVER, CO
Denver's first mayoral debate: No wrong answers

The issues of housing affordability and homelessness took center stage at Denver's first mayoral debate Thursday night and the 16 candidates offered 16 solutions. The 17th candidate, Al Gardner, was unable to attend the debate hosted by Regis University due to family matters. Of the hundreds of graduates Regis University...
DENVER, CO
15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
DENVER, CO
