BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Tuesday, Feb. 7)
Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Avalanche at Penguins (ML, -115): Sorry, Avs fans, but Penguins will snap home losing skid.
2. Knicks (-2.5, -110) at Magic: Orlando's brawl will cost the Magic this game, too.
3. Suns at Nets (+5.5, -110): Watch Brooklyn try to prove itself, again, after Kyrie Irving trade.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 61-54-2)
