BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Tuesday, Feb. 7)

Patrick Sean Payton arrived at Broncos HQ with answers. During a 48-minute intro and address in the film theater at UCHealth Training Center, the Broncos coach offered a comprehensive preview of what’s to come — the transformation of the Broncos will be “uncomfortable” due to its severity, how he prefers “anonymous donors” to airing your daily life on social media, why he only would take a job where football “matters” (such as New Orleans or Denver, he said), how Bill Parcells shaped his approach to leadership.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO