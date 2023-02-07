$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
One of them, worth $50,000, was purchased at the Mirabito on Vestal Avenue in Binghamton.
February 6’s winning numbers are 5-11-22-23-69 and the Powerball is 7.
The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.
If you bought a ticket at the Mirabito on Vestal Ave. yesterday, then you should check your ticket to see if it’s a winner.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.
