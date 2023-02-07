HERSHEY, Pa. - Berks Catholic magical run in the PIAA Class 2A team tournament came to an end in the semifinal round with a 40-15 loss to Faith Christian at the Giant Center. The Saints won the three of the first five bouts to take a 15-7 lead, but the young and talented Lions swept the final eight to advance to the championship match against Ft. LeBoeuf.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO