The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO