Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last...
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Report: Gary Payton II-to-Warriors Trade Completed Despite Physical Concerns

The four-team trade that sent Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Golden State Warriors has been completed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski previously reported there was "optimism" the deal would get done. James Wiseman is set to head from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons,...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Examining Malik Beasley's Projected Impact on Lakers Offense, Rotation After Trade

Veteran shooting guard Malik Beasley believes he can make a significant impact on both ends of the court with the Los Angeles Lakers:. Beasley was part of the three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and brought him, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers. Though he wasn't the biggest name in the deal, Beasley could be a difference-maker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: Christian Wood Hasn't Been Offered New Contract Despite Reports

While Christian Wood remains on the Dallas Mavericks' roster following the trade deadline, his future with the organization remains unclear. Wood, who is set to be a free agent this summer, has not been offered a contract extension yet, despite some reports stating otherwise, according to Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News.
DALLAS, TX

