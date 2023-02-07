As you might surmise from its name, the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 External SSD, aka VP80ES (starts at $289.99 for 480GB; $359.99 for 960GB as tested), is all about protecting your data from snoopers and intruders. Its XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption is essentially uncrackable, and the VP80ES provides other security features to protect against drive tampering, too. This makes it suitable for personal use, but it suffers from a lack of ruggedness features, an inability to store more than two user profiles, and some missing security certifications that the Editors' Choice-winning iStorage DiskAshur M2 offers.

