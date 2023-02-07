It’s no secret that SMU has been searching for an avenue to move into the Power Five conferences for a while. Far less obvious was whether they’d find one after the Big 12 passed on adding the Mustangs in its last expansion round. Former commissioner Bob Bowlsby even told StrongSide in 2021 that while he had “great respect for SMU,” the four programs the conference added—Houston, BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati—“were the ones that bring the highest top end and the most value,” to which I’d reply that Bob clearly hasn’t spent much time in Provo, Orlando, or *shudders*.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO