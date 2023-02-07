Read full article on original website
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
UT Arlington fires coach Greg Young amid 9-16 campaign
UT Arlington, sitting at 9-16 on the season, has fired men's basketball coach Greg Young.
KENS 5
Star basketball player for Duncanville sets eyes on future now that Texas' top team will miss playoffs due to coach's rules violation
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Kaylinn Kemp's varsity basketball season abruptly ended Tuesday night, and no one seems to know why. The game was canceled due to a new district investigation into her coach that's already on suspension. The 16-year-old star plays guard for Duncanville's girl's basketball team -- a squad...
Ron Holland, KJ Lewis shine, as Duncanville beats DeSoto to capture District 11-6A crown
Senior forward Ron Holland, a Texas Longhorns commit, and senior point guard KJ Lewis, an Arizona Wildcats commit, helped Duncanville dominate during the first half and secure a 79-62 runaway win over rival DeSoto to clinch the District 11-6A title
starlocalmedia.com
Pair of players from Frisco, McKinney high school now on football’s biggest stage
The Kansas City Chiefs have several ties to Dallas, dating back to their days as the AFL's Dallas Texans in the 1960s and, of course, the city's longstanding connection with the Hunt family — Lamar Hunt is the franchise's founder and owner, and his sons, Clark and Dan, are continuing the family’s legacy as the helm of the Chiefs and FC Dallas.
dmagazine.com
The SMU-to-the-Pac-12 Talk Is Beginning to Feel Very Real
It’s no secret that SMU has been searching for an avenue to move into the Power Five conferences for a while. Far less obvious was whether they’d find one after the Big 12 passed on adding the Mustangs in its last expansion round. Former commissioner Bob Bowlsby even told StrongSide in 2021 that while he had “great respect for SMU,” the four programs the conference added—Houston, BYU, UCF, and Cincinnati—“were the ones that bring the highest top end and the most value,” to which I’d reply that Bob clearly hasn’t spent much time in Provo, Orlando, or *shudders*.
fox4news.com
Richardson golfer, ranked No. 1 in country, looks to do something that hasn't happened since Jordan Spieth
RICHARDSON, Texas - North Texas has a new up-and-coming golfer, who was recently ranked number the one junior golfer in the country, according to Golf Week. Preston Stout is a senior at JJ Pearce High School. He started out playing football before realizing it's his golf swing that's truly special.
fox4news.com
Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away
EVERMAN, Texas - The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago. Corey Fulbright died this week. Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year...
dmagazine.com
For Three Nights (And 30 Years), Old 97’s Were the Only Band That Mattered
The Old 97’s long ago achieved the kind of national fandom that could be just another feather in the hat that is Texas’ storied music history. But over much of the band’s three decades in existence, they were more likely to be described as just a “Dallas band,” separated from the state that made them.
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?
Hot dog fans across Dallas and North Texas were excited when the famous Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opened its first location in Texas last month. The restaurant's grand opening at The Colony, on 4560 Destination Drive, 20 miles from Downtown Dallas, was met with much fanfare and long lines. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant can seat over 260 guests and has a double-lane drive-thru, but despite the huge capacity, people still report hour-long waits to grab a hot dog.
dallasexpress.com
23 Locals Charged with PPP Fraud
Twenty-three people from Texas have been named in a federal indictment for allegations of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has charged these individuals with a money laundering conspiracy. The defendants are alleged “to have conspired...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT
Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: Mi Cocina Expands to Houston and an Urban Farm Summit in Dallas
Dallas-Based Mi Cocina is Bringing Mambo Taxis to Houston. Tex-Mex chain Mi Cocina announced in a press release Friday that a new location is set to debut this fall in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood in a space formerly occupied by Seasons 52. Mi Cocina Houston will serve the restaurant’s popular menu of brisket tacos, margaritas, and its signature mambo taxi cocktails.
dmagazine.com
Craving the Perfect Hot Chicken?
Crimson Coward. This is the unique name of a local restaurant that may not sound familiar at first, unless you’ve happened upon other locations of the Nashville hot chicken concept in California and Virginia. Now, there is a new location in Frisco, which is the first in Texas, and there are more on the way. The word ‘Crimson’ is a type of red rooster, and then there’s ‘Coward,’ because if you decide to order the “BURRRRN, Baby, Burn” flavor, you may feel like one after a few hot-but-worth-it bites.
Maren Morris to Headline Hometown of Arlington, Texas at The American Contender Tournament Finals on March 9
ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Joining a full lineup of entertainment at The American Western Weekend March 8-11 at Globe Life Field, Teton Ridge announced today that singer, songwriter Maren Morris will perform live following The American Contender Tournament Finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005654/en/ Maren Morris (photo credit Rachel Deeb)
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dmagazine.com
New 200-acre Life Sciences Development Proposed in Plano
Multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm NexPoint proposed plans for a 200-acre, 4 million-square-foot life sciences development in Plano at the old campus of Electronic Data Systems. Dubbed TxS District (Technology x Science), the project centers around the 91-acre main campus and an additional 109 acres in the nearby Legacy neighborhood. Consisting...
dmagazine.com
Greenville Avenue Is Becoming a Diverse Dining Destination. Can Other Neighborhoods Replicate Its Success?
One of the constant struggles of the Dallas dining scene is its fight against our region’s ingrained segregation. Certain racial and cultural groups live in certain parts of Dallas and its suburbs, often not by choice, and their foods often stick with them. But now look at the recent...
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
