Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington's Free Agency Radar?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Commander Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCjU9_0kfEvQf300

The Washington Commanders need a tight end. If Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Chargers becomes available, he could be the solution.

The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason.

The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns.

This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.

The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Chargers could cut tight end Gerald Everett, which would save Los Angeles $4 million in cap space.

Should Everett become a free agent, Washington would be remiss not to inquire about his services. He’s coming off a career year with 55 catches for 555 yards and caught four touchdowns. Everett has steadily progressed in catches and receiving yards since he entered the league in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams.

In the Chargers' playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 14, he caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Everett turns 29 this offseason, and while that isn't much younger than Thomas, he gives the Commanders a higher ceiling while still allowing Turner, a fifth-round pick in last year's draft, to have a puncher's shot at having a key role in the offense next season.

If the Commanders find a way to add Everett, it’d add a much-needed weapon and better set up Washington’s quarterback in 2023 for success.

