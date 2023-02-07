Read full article on original website
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
Manatee County sheriff: 4th student arrested for making school threat 'as a joke'
PARRISH, Fla. — A fourth student was arrested Thursday evening after a handful of arrests were made prior in connection to threats made at Parrish Community High School, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. While investigating numerous false tips about a school shooting at the...
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Mysuncoast.com
Court date for students arrested for alleged threats against Parrish Community High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four students arrested for social media posts law enforcement says was a threat to Parrish High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School, in front of a judge via zoom on Friday morning. The judge saying their initial punishment is 21 days in juvenile detention. “Right now,...
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week
PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
Deputies: Palmetto middle schooler arrested for posting threatening video to social media
PALMETTO, Fla. — A middle school student was arrested Wednesday after posting a video to social media about "shooting up a classroom," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports. At around 9:26 a.m., a Fortify Florida tip was received about a video on social media simulating shots being fired in...
5 teens arrested after shooting Orbeez at students waiting at bus stop, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.
Have you seen Chloe? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Chloe MacMillan?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 16-year-old who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Sweetbroom Circle area of Wesley Chapel. She was dressed in a black tank top and denim shorts, the Pasco Sheriff's...
‘It’s upsetting’: Hillsborough deputy arrested on DUI charge, sheriff says
A Hillsborough County patrol deputy was arrested on a DUI charge shortly before midnight Thursday, according to officials.
Bomb threat against Spirit Airlines flight heading to Tampa prompts evacuation
On Saturday morning, a bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight at (MHT) that was heading towards (TPA) sparked a police response and airport evacuation.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, leaving body for days
St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Thursday night in connection with a murder that happened earlier this week.
FDLE: Missing Child Alert canceled for 12-year-old girl
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday. Zoey Williamson was found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. — Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Zephyrhills. Zoey...
Pasco Deputies Searching For Pair That Stole A Trailer From A Business, Only To Return It Later
ODESSA, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects that stole a trailer in January, then returned it in February. According to deputies, on Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of
2021 Manatee County murder suspect arrested in Detroit
A man wanted for the 2021 murder of Tracy Priester was arrested in Detroit Michigan, authorities announced Thursday.
1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said. Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
NBC 2
Englewood woman fights for justice after fiance dies from black mold exposure
ENGLEWOOD, Fla.– An Englewood man is dead after being exposed to black mold. Now his family is forced to move from place to place to stay healthy. “After he died, like… I couldn’t let my children pass away there too,” Kendra Elliot said. Her home was...
10 Tampa Bay
