Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
msn.com
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls
Russell Westbrook has options. He could report to Utah and play whatever limited role the team has for him the rest of the season, although that choice seems highly unlikely. He could just sit out the rest of the season and collect his checks. Or — most likely — he...
msn.com
Is Patrick Mahomes already the best QB ever? It's not really a wild notion anymore
Greatness is happening with the NFL right now. Sports fans can be harsh in the moment on accepting the levels of dominance that are right in front of their very eyes, but something that is almost impossible to comprehend is happening. It sounds wild to say this about a 27-year-old player, especially a quarterback, but it’s fair to ask the question: Is Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback ever?
Comments / 0