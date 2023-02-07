Matthew Slater still mulling his future

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady? 02:34

BOSTON -- Will Matthew Slater return for a 16th season with the Patriots, or will he retire and start his life after football? That is the big question for the 37-year-old this offseason.

Slater doesn't sound like he's close to an answer just yet.

The longtime Patriots captain, whose 248 career games with New England is the second-most in franchise history, is still mulling his future. In an appearance on "Faith and Football" with pastor Tim Hatch -- which was taped two weeks ago -- Slater said that his future is still very much up in the air.

"It's something that we're still very much praying through," said Slater. "I have to be honest, it's one of the most difficult decisions of my life. You know that you have a passion and a love for something, but things change in life.

"It's not just about what I want now. I have to consider what [my wife] Shahrzad wants, I have to consider what's best for our children," added Slater. "So we're praying through it. I'm not closing the door. I'm not saying, 'Yay' or 'Nay.' I'm going to take my time and hopefully hear from the Lord on it."

Slater has still been a mainstay at Gillette Stadium this offseason as he weighs his options. Should he retire, there's a good chance that he'll end up back with the Pats in some capacity.

Hatch asked Slater if he would consider getting into coaching when the time comes to hang up his cleats. Slater said that he would love to pass along everything that he has learned to the next generation of players.

"I will always consider myself a New England Patriot. So if I can serve in the role of a coach, administrator on the staff, that's something that I would welcome with open arms," he said. "We'll see. There's always change in football, so we'll see what plays out."

Slater, who is already a minister, added that he also wants to go into the seminary.