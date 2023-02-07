ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Matthew Slater still mulling his future

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tccP_0kfEuzOZ00

Sports Final: How will Patriots honor Tom Brady? 02:34

BOSTON -- Will Matthew Slater return for a 16th season with the Patriots, or will he retire and start his life after football? That is the big question for the 37-year-old this offseason.

Slater doesn't sound like he's close to an answer just yet.

The longtime Patriots captain, whose 248 career games with New England is the second-most in franchise history, is still mulling his future. In an appearance on "Faith and Football" with pastor Tim Hatch -- which was taped two weeks ago -- Slater said that his future is still very much up in the air.

"It's something that we're still very much praying through," said Slater. "I have to be honest, it's one of the most difficult decisions of my life. You know that you have a passion and a love for something, but things change in life.

"It's not just about what I want now. I have to consider what  [my wife] Shahrzad wants, I have to consider what's best for our children," added Slater. "So we're praying through it. I'm not closing the door. I'm not saying, 'Yay' or 'Nay.' I'm going to take my time and hopefully hear from the Lord on it."

Slater has still been a mainstay at Gillette Stadium this offseason as he weighs his options. Should he retire, there's a good chance that he'll end up back with the Pats in some capacity.

Hatch asked Slater if he would consider getting into coaching when the time comes to hang up his cleats. Slater said that he would love to pass along everything that he has learned to the next generation of players.

"I will always consider myself a New England Patriot. So if I can serve in the role of a coach, administrator on the staff, that's something that I would welcome with open arms," he said. "We'll see. There's always change in football, so we'll see what plays out."

Slater, who is already a minister, added that he also wants to go into the seminary.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Yardbarker

Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick

Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Kraft details how decision to hire O'Brien was made with Belichick

BOSTON -- Early in Robert Kraft's tenure as owner of his hometown New England Patriots, he could have been described as a "hands-on" owner. Then-head coach Bill Parcells might have used a different descriptor.The point was, Kraft bent the ears of his front office in the '90s, leading to a discord with the head coach, who planned his own departure from New England while ... preparing to lead the Patriots into the Super Bowl. Kraft, though, learned from those early missteps, and he's often discussed the leadership strategy he applies to all of his businesses. Kraft tries to hire quality leaders,...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
CBS Boston

Former Patriots executive auctioning off Super Bowl ring to support veterans

MANCHESTER, NH - They may own an NFL record, but each one of the Patriots six Super Bowl titles have a special spot in the hearts of New England fans. But for Lou Imbriano, he's hoping to create a new memory with one of them. The former New England Patriots VP and Chief Marketing Officer is auctioning off his official Super Bowl XXXVIII ring that he earned with the Pats for the 2003 season. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in that game. "Everybody remembers, if you're a New England Patriots fan, where you were when they won the first Super...
CBS Boston

Patrick Mahomes now tasked with breaking MVP curse in Super Bowl

BOSTON -- Do you believe in curses? Dark magic? Voodoo? Are you superstitious? Are you a little stitious? Do you believe in witchcraft and/or sorcery?If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you might want to prepare yourself for an Eagles victory in Super Bowl LVII.That's because, as expected, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially named Most Valuable Player of the National Football League on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony.This announcement was merely a formality, as Mahomes was far and away the best player in the league this year. The sixth-year quarterback led the league in...
CBS Boston

Bob Cousy reflects on long friendship with late Celtics legend Bill Russell

WORCESTER - Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell would have turned 89 this Sunday. The Celtics will honor him this weekend at the Garden.Russell, who passed away last August, was more than an 11-time champion. He was vocal civil rights activist and a trailblazer in so many ways.His Hall of Fame teammate Bob Cousy, a legend in his own right, saw it all from the beginning. Cousy still remembers Russell's first NBA game on December 22, 1956."He joined us late because he played in the Olympics. First game, mid-December against St Louis," Cousy told WBZ-TV. "He revolutionized the defensive game,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy