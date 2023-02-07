ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

KEY WEST BANS SMOKING & VAPING AT PARKS & BEACHES

Key West officials banned smoking and vaping at Key West’s parks and beaches when they met on Feb. 7. But, not entirely. Cigar smoking is still allowed because — for reasons largely unknown — the state won’t let local governments restrict it. The city commission also can’t restrict the use of prescription medications, which for millions of Americans now includes marjuana.
