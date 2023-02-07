Read full article on original website
Nevada ranks second most catfished state, according to new study
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is around the corner, and meeting a special someone online can also come with some security risks. A team with All About Cookies recently analyzed FBI and Federal Trade Commission data to put together a list of states hardest hit by catfishing scams.
Nevada's rainy-day fund now over $900 million, highest balance in history
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's rainy-day fund has now surpassed $900 million, the highest balance in its history and more than double what it was in early 2020, according to the state treasurer's office. The balance gained $516 million after a transfer from the state's general fund last week,...
Nevada State Police warn residents of scam calls
The Nevada State Police are asking residents to be vigilant about potential scam callers posing as police. State police said they've received numerous reports of fraudulent calls where people claim to be Nevada State Police employees and as for personal information. Police ask if you receive a suspicious call, do...
Nevada's most searched Rihanna song revealed in new study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rihanna will be getting ready to 'Take a Bow' after kicking off the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. Top hits from 'Disturbia' to 'Diamonds' may take the stage, but one study reveals which song Nevada is most looking forward to. CenturyLink analyzed Spotify and Google...
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads to start new year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads declined to start the new year, compared to 2022, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 25 traffic-related fatalities this past January, down from the 28 that were reported in the same month a year ago, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reported Friday.
Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency after gas pipeline leak
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Lombardo is declaring a state of emergency. The declaration follows after a leak in a California gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada was reported on Friday. According to the Office of the Governor, they are working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency...
The BIG Search hopes to bring home more missing Nevada children
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Their faces smile up from a stack of fliers, they are dozens of children missing in the state of Nevada. This weekend volunteers from all over the country are in Las Vegas to help bring them home. It’s called the BIG Search. “We do...
The Animal Foundation shares update on dog found allegedly living with coyotes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is sharing an update on a pup getting lots of attention across the country. In the update posted on the shelter's social media pages Friday, the veterinary services manager says the dog, Ghost, is doing great and is loved by the team.
Catch Paw Patrol live at the Orleans Arena
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Paw Patrol is inviting you on their great pirate adventure!. It all starts Thursday night at the Orleans Arena. Joining me now is Janelle Good as well as some of your favorites, Ryder and Chase!
