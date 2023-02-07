ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Lawrence mayor's chief of staff arrested on child pornography charges

LAWRENCE – Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, the chief of staff for Lawrence Brian DePena, was arrested Monday night on child pornography charges.

Massachusetts State Police received a warrant and searched electronic devices at Martes-Rosario's home.

State police began the investigation in December. Detectives said they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images allegedly uploaded from an IP address associated with Martes-Rosario's home.

During their Monday search of the house, police allegedly found dozens of images on Martes-Rosario's iPad.

Martes-Rosario was booked on two counts of child pornography. He later made bail, which was set at $1,050.

He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

