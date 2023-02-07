Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
United States and United Kingdom Sanction Members of Russia-Based Trickbot Cybercrime Gang
The United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom, is today (Feb. 9) designating seven individuals who are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. This action represents the very first sanctions of their kind for the U.K., and result from a collaborative partnership between the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office; National Crime Agency; and His Majesty’s Treasury to disrupt Russian cybercrime and ransomware.
DHS Issues Update on Ongoing Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS) Efforts
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is providing this update on its ongoing Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS) efforts. DHS appreciates the time and effort offered by its Industry Partners in carefully preparing valuable feedback. The referenced feedback has been reviewed and is under consideration as we develop draft ECLIPS strategy and requirements documentation. DHS’ internal review includes a deeper assessment of draft, in-development ECLIPS scope of work content and the envisioned ECLIPS project strategy, from solicitation through award administration phases.
CBP Releases RFI on Vehicle-Mounted Camera Systems and In-Vessel Router Systems
This RFI seeks to obtain the current status of industry capabilities in the area of vehicle mounted cameras (VMC), in-vessel routers, and related technology supporting Incident-Driven Video Recording Systems (IDVRS) at CBP. CBP’s mission is to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the Nation’s economic prosperity. To...
GSA Launches AI Challenge to Drive Better Agency Healthcare Outcomes
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) launched the Applied AI Healthcare Challenge, a prize competition seeking diverse and practical solutions to help federal agencies provide the highest level of medical care. This challenge focuses on improving healthcare outcomes in these areas:. Mental Health: AI technologies applied to mental health data...
IARPA Developing Fieldable Sensing Platforms for the Rapid Chemical Identification of Aerosol Particles
In 2022, the United States set a grim record with the deaths of over 110,000 Americans from drug overdoses—a record mainly attributed to the increase of illegal fentanyl. And for those who fentanyl hasn’t killed, it has led to addiction and destroyed lives and communities. While addiction is...
TSA Seeks Industry Comments on Open Architecture Roadmap
The TSA’s mission is to protect the nation’s transportation systems to ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. To achieve this mission in an evolving threat environment, TSA must remain an agile and flexible organization that can rapidly field innovative screening solutions that improve TSA’s security posture. It is essential that TSA implements these innovative screening solutions in a manner that supports the Transportation Security Officer in conducting the critical screening functions and improves the passenger experience.
GAO Tells IRS to Complete IT Modernization Plans and Fully Address Cloud Computing Requirements
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) relies extensively on its IT systems to collect taxes and distribute refunds. However, a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says much of its IT infrastructure is outdated, which can increase cybersecurity risks, staffing issues, and costs. The IRS legacy IT environment includes applications,...
NIST Selects ‘Lightweight Cryptography’ Algorithms to Protect Small Devices
Lightweight electronics, meet the heavyweight champion for protecting your information: Security experts at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have announced a victor in their program to find a worthy defender of data generated by small devices. The winner, a group of cryptographic algorithms called Ascon, will be published as NIST’s lightweight cryptography standard later in 2023.
