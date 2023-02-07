Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Nick Butler, Jr.
Nick Butler, Jr., 70, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Ranch Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Kendrea Kion (Johnson) Seigerman
Kendrea Kion Seigerman, 46, a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Gray, LA passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She is survived by her husband; Sampson Seigerman and son, Dalton Seigerman. Mother; Mildred Johnson and sister; LaKeshia Dawn Johnson. Grandmother; Rebecca Joseph and in-laws; George and Rose Seigerman.
houmatimes.com
Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze
Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze, 65, a native of McComb, MS and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Aquarius
The Krewe of Aquarius takes to the street of Houma this evening, February 11, 2023, starting at 6pm on the traditional westside route. Racquel Turner-Porter reigns as this year’s queen of the Krewe of Aquarius. A Houma native and Thibodaux resident, she has been a krewe member five years and is a rider on the Twisted Sistas float. She and her husband, Michael Porter Jr., have one son, Micah Porter, who is a Page this year! Racquel is the daughter of Matesa Marshall and Timothy Turner.
houmatimes.com
Melvin Landry
Melvin Joseph Landry, 74, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 5:24 am. Born July 22, 1948 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. Services are currently pending.He is survived by his sons, Dr. Dobie D. Landry, EDD and Doyle Landry (Monique); grandchildren, Dawson C. Landry, Madeline Rose Landry.
houmatimes.com
Otis James Portier
Otis James Portier, Jr., 83, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on February 8, 2023. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife, Anita Arceneaux Portier; daughters, Monica P. Bourgeois (Glenn), Shelia P. Conner (Vance), and Carmen J. Portier; brothers, Daniel J. Portier and Gilbert J. Portier; sisters, Marion P. Eschete and Linda P. Courteaux; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules
The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
houmatimes.com
Parade Tracker is back in Terrebonne Parish!
The Terrebonne Parish Mardi Gras Parade Tracker is now available. The parade tracker will show you the beginning and end of the parade and also has a port-a-potty locator to help you locate a public restroom facility on the parade route. Happy Mardi Gras from Terrebonne Parish!. Navigate to the...
houmatimes.com
2023 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes and Safety Tips
As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades. Krewe of Shaka – February 12 at 12:30 p.m. Krewe of Ambrosia – February 12 at 2:00 p.m....
houmatimes.com
Chauvin Brothers generous donation ensures the return of Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou
Chauvin Brothers is making a huge impact this year to ensure a festive Mardi Gras! The company has recently provided materials needed for the Krewe of Bayou Petite Caillou to rebuild all their floats to allow them to put on their parade as scheduled, following their destruction in Hurricane Ida.
houmatimes.com
TPSO offers Mardi Gras Safety Tips
As the 2023 Houma/Terrebonne Mardi Gras season is upon us, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that this is a great time to familiarize yourself with the rules and tips that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone. Sheriff Soignet said, “Mardi Gras season has been a part of Terrebonne Parish and our culture for as long as most of us can remember. I believe it goes without saying that as we have continued to grow and evolve over the years with implementation of new safety practices, and Mardi Gras is certainly no exception. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe prosperous Carnival Season for all.”
houmatimes.com
Marketplace to benefit H.L.B. Athletic Booster Club
H.L. Bourgeois High School Athletic Booster Club is hosting their spring fundraiser Marketplace on the Reservation on Saturday, March 11, 2023! The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at H.L. Bourgeois High School, and admission is free to the public. “We are excited to expand...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Alumna Receives Morrison Healthcare 2022 Clinician of Year Award
Former Nicholls Athlete and Alumna Allison Cazenave, RDN, CSO, LDN, has been chosen as the 2022 Morrison Healthcare Clinician of the Year, selected from a field of over 1,500 registered dietitians from across the country. Allison returned to Thibodaux to work as an inpatient RD at Terrebonne General Medical Center...
houmatimes.com
TPSO to distribute child identification kits
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your kindergarten – fifth graders on behalf of Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. Please understand that there is NO OBLIGATION to complete the kit, but it will allow you to maintain a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in the case of an emergency that you can provide to Law Enforcement.
houmatimes.com
Storywalk series celebrates Black History Month
The Terrebonne Parish Library System in collaboration with the local Community Action Network is introducing their Storywalk series in celebration of Black History Month– locations around Houma will feature printed versions of story books for families to walk around, look at, and enjoy. A special guided tour with snacks will be provided for community members on February 11th at 1:00pm at the Courthouse Square!
houmatimes.com
Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols
The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.
houmatimes.com
Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras season with special presentation at South Terrebonne High School
The Krewe of Hercules kicked off the Mardi Gras season with a special presentation today at South Terrebonne High School. Parish President Gordon Dove presented the key to the city to the South Terrebonne 2022 Championship Baseball Team. The team will be riding in the parade on Friday as Honorary Grand Marshals.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
houmatimes.com
LDWF make arrest for aggravated cruelty to animals
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Patterson man on Feb. 7 for alleged wildlife violations in St. Mary Parish. Agents arrested Harris DeHart, 45, for aggravated cruelty to animals, contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile, illegally taking non-game quadrupeds and failing to have a personal flotation on someone under 17 years old while underway in a vessel.
houmatimes.com
Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter 5K-9 Run/Walk returns
The Friends of the Terrebonne Animal Shelter are hosting a dog-friendly fun run and 5K on March 4, 2023 with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, next to the Courtyard Marriott. The fun run will begin at 9:00 a.m., with the 5K beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Comments / 0