As the 2023 Houma/Terrebonne Mardi Gras season is upon us, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that this is a great time to familiarize yourself with the rules and tips that can keep the parade atmosphere safe and enjoyable for everyone. Sheriff Soignet said, “Mardi Gras season has been a part of Terrebonne Parish and our culture for as long as most of us can remember. I believe it goes without saying that as we have continued to grow and evolve over the years with implementation of new safety practices, and Mardi Gras is certainly no exception. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office stands ready to protect our parish, residents, and visitors to ensure and safe prosperous Carnival Season for all.”

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO