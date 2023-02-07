County tournament wraps with Parrottsville and Northwest on top

NEWPORT — Late Saturday night, the 2023 Cocke County elementary basketball season wrapped with a flourish.

To start things off, both Cosby teams took third place overall.

Katey Moore fueled the Lady Eagles with 15 points to beat Smoky Mountain 35-31 in triple-overtime, while Oaklon Cameron put up 22 points to help the Eagles handle Bridgeport by a score of 41-34.

For Cosby, Ava Meeker and Adilyn Cline had six points each, while Hadley Williams and Zayli Spencer had four points apiece.

Azariah Spurgeon led the Lady Bears with 10 points. Lily Rich totaled six points for Smoky, followed by five points apiece for Sophia Summerlin and Jaycee Ball. Kassie Davis and Matty Rush finished with three and two points, respectively.

Aside from Cameron’s scoring, Cosby was aided by Aiden McGaha and Colton Jenkins with eight points each and Matthew McMahon with three.

For Bridgeport, Addy Pack led with 12, followed by Jayden Holt and Elijah Hill with eight points each and Ethan Bradshaw, Rider Finchum and Gavin Gilliland with two points apiece.

After those matchups, it was time to determine the champions and runners-up for each bracket.

Parrottsville and Grassy Fork battled down the stretch, with the Lady Parrotts pulling out a 44-33 title win to finish the year at 18-1.

Their only loss? An overtime defeat against the Ravens in the first game of the year.

“A heartbreaker,” summarized first-year cosch Kaitlynn Wyatt of that night. “And then we played them in the JV tournament and got stomped. So this was to avenge that stomping that we took in JV and to avenge that overtime loss.

“They deserve it. No one deserves it more than them, and I’m just so proud.”

Wyatt delved further into her pregame message, reminding her team that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“I told them I thought about it all day — to whom the Lord entrusts, He expects a lot more,” she said. “And so I told them that the Lord has given them a gift to play basketball, and He entrusts them to play really hard. And they did. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Georgia Knight led Parrottsville with 14 points, followed by Mallory Nease with 13. Loretta Kickliter had 11, and Chloe Niethammer, Ella Beth Kickliter and Molly Layman had two points each.

For Grassy, Bella Stanton scored 12 points. Ava Wheeler and Stella Raines had eight each, and Ripley Groat finished with five.

Aside from another title for Parrottsville, Saturday’s win also brought a county tournament title for Wyatt in her first season as head coach.

“It’s the coolest thing in the world,” she said. “But I don’t take any credit — I give it all to the girls. I told them that at practice, that it’s all them.”

In the boys’ bracket, Parrottsville was not as fortunate, as the Parrotts fell to Northwest 57-22.

Tyson Sutton scored 22 points for the Patriots, followed by Jude Oliva with 13, Donovan Campos with 11, Zander Hale with nine and Jordyn Carter with two.

Vicente Ramos and John Dillon Ramsey had four points each for P-ville, while Hudson Hall, Micah Williams, Easton Whitlock and Aaron Black had two points each.

The Patriots (21-0) were also led by a first-year coach in Michael Johnson, who finished his first season at the helm holding up a No. 1 sign for pictures after his team’s tournament championship win.

All season, Johnson seemed to realize his team’s potential.

But he would not speak much about it, and on Saturday, he did not even crack a smile until the 10-second mark in the fourth quarter.

Despite the lead, he had seen what could happen.

“Cosby gave up a hard-fought game against Parrottsville, and I knew I would have to play until the end,” summarized Johnson.

By the time the clock hit zero, though, he began to grin. He also went down the Patriots’ bench, offering whispers to each player.

“I told them all I appreciate them,” said Johnson. “They gave effort, they played with poise.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about our team — about us being bad sports, being rude, all that type of stuff. I want to say that these boys have been respectful all year. We’ve had our ups and downs, but they did good. They played well.”

After the games wrapped up, awards were handed out. All-Tournament selections are as follows:

Cheerleaders — Emily Warren and Arleigh Blankenship for Bridgeport, Abigail Flowers and Mylee Sprouse for Centerview, AJ Hough and Abigail Meeker for Cosby, Cassidee Sakata and Blakelyn Carias for Edgemont, Quinn Coggins and Julia Boyd for Grassy Fork, Belinda Torres and Tiana Gayton for Northwest, Jaida Naillon and Emma Knapp for Parrottsville, Taylee McCollough and Alice Baxter for Parrottsville.

Girls — MacKenna Howard for Del Rio, Lakelynn Fowler for Edgemont, Matisse Bible for Bridgeport, Josie Shaver for Centerview, Alivia McGraw Ottinger for Northwest, Katey Moore and Ava Meeker for Cosby, Azariah Spurgeon and Sophia Summerlin for Smoky Mountain, Ripley Groat, Ava Wheeler and Bella Stanton for Grassy Fork, and Georgia Knight, Mallory Nease and Loretta Kickliter for Parrottsville.

Boys — Eli Sprouse for Del Rio, Asher Faison for Grassy Fork, Ryan Barrett for Centerview, Levi Sepulveda for Edgemont, Brody Stooksbury for Smoky Mountain, Addy Pack and Jayden Holt for Bridgeport, Oaklon Cameron and Colton Jenkins for Cosby, Logan Bowlin, John Dillon Ramsey and Jackson Watts for Parrottsville, and Tyson Sutton, Donovan Campos Nuci and Zander Hale for Northwest.