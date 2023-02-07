Read full article on original website
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
GE HealthCare agrees to buy AI imaging firm Caption Health in second acquisition
GE HealthCare said on Friday it agreed to acquire Caption Health, a closely held company that makes AI applications to interpret ultrasound exams. The acquisition creates an opportunity to pair Caption’s software with GE HealthCare’s ultrasound devices, which the companies say can help detect disease earlier and deliver more precise diagnoses.
Patent trolls’ destructive lawsuits are curbing US medtech innovation
Editor’s note: Tom Price served as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services from February 2017 to September 2017 and served in the House of Representatives from 2005 to 2017. The U.S. healthcare sector is now also a technology sector. Every stage of our healthcare system is...
Baxter to cut about 3,000 jobs after earnings slump on supply chain woes
Baxter International, a maker of diagnostic, critical care and kidney care devices, said it will expand a cost-cutting program that includes reducing its workforce by 5%, or about 3,000 staff, after supply chain issues helped drive a decline in fourth-quarter profit. “We plan to begin implementing our new operating model...
