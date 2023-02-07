Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congratulations Rico/Shannel (CoNelly) and Mario Willis on winning the business of the year in Pittsburg TexasTour Tyler TexasPittsburg, TX
Texas Hot Link Festival 2023 is set for April 29 in Pittsburg TexasTour Tyler TexasPittsburg, TX
Winnsboro Fire Department Responds to Apartment Fire and Head-on CollisionTiffany TillemaWinnsboro, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Related
Christopher Dial
A funeral service for Christopher “Chris” Dial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Morning Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment to follow at East Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tapp Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Mr. Dial passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Sunny Springs Health and Rehab in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer
Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer Image Pastor Harold B. Nash plays bass in the Morning Chapel Baptist Church Band Photo by Enola Gay Mathews Morning Chapel Baptist Church on Front Street Courtesy Photo ...
easttexasradio.com
It’s 2,000 And Counting!
Mount Pleasant High School sends a special CONGRATULATIONS to senior Lady Tiger Paris Beard, center holding the basketball, who scored her 2,000th career point on Tuesday night, a rare feat for any high school player! Congratulations Paris!
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Lights Of Life Gala Seeks Silent Auction Items
Sulphur Springs, TX: Plans for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation 17th Annual Lights of Life Gala are well underway. They secured the caterer and band for this April 22, 2023. The event will be at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Now, the silent auction committee is seeking gifts of items to be auctioned off as part of the festivities. Items will be available for both in-person and remote bidders to compete for the winning bid.
easttexasradio.com
Alba – Golding ISD Bus In Head On Collision
An Alba-Golden ISD school bus was involved in a head-on collision at about 630 Saturday morning on FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. Six students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital as a precaution but were released. The students were on the way to a UIL competition. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a passenger car crossed the center line and hit the bus in the front left. The investigation is continuing.
tourcounsel.com
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
East Texans can experience a Valentine’s Day thrill at Doc Wilkes House of Horrors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — If you’re tired of the traditional Valentine’s Day dates and festivities, Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has you covered! For one night only, this East Texas haunted house is holding its Unmask the Love event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m. The haunted house is located at 1228 Market Street […]
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Square Mall | Shopping mall in Tyler, Texas
Broadway Square (also referred to as Broadway Square Mall) is a shopping mall located in Tyler, Texas. The mall primarily serves the city of Tyler and the surrounding East Texas area. One of only two major malls in East Texas, the mall serves visitors from a large area. Anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney.
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
Several East Texas residents to be eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow SNAP recipients in several East Texas counties to apply for replacement benefits for food lost during the winter storm last week. Those needing to apply for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) replacement should...
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Inmate who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas found dead in Texas park bathroom
One of the two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve has been found dead in the bathroom of a Texas park. Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department report that Treverro McElroy, 36, was found in a park bathroom in Sulpher Springs, Texas on Feb. 7.
KTRE
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
KTRE
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
6 East Texas students, school bus driver hospitalized after head-on collision with car
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Six Alba-Golden ISD students and their bus driver have been hospitalized following a head-on collision with a car. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred Saturday morning on Farm-to-Market Road 17, close to the Van Zandt County line, which runs between Grand Saline and Canton.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Matthew Allen Comfort was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies arrested Talaila Shannea Shavers in Hopkins County. Documents show they charged her with Resisting Search or Transport.
Comments / 0