Mount Pleasant, TX

KSST Radio

Christopher Dial

A funeral service for Christopher “Chris” Dial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Morning Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment to follow at East Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Tapp Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Mr. Dial passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Sunny Springs Health and Rehab in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

It’s 2,000 And Counting!

Mount Pleasant High School sends a special CONGRATULATIONS to senior Lady Tiger Paris Beard, center holding the basketball, who scored her 2,000th career point on Tuesday night, a rare feat for any high school player! Congratulations Paris!
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation Lights Of Life Gala Seeks Silent Auction Items

Sulphur Springs, TX: Plans for the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation 17th Annual Lights of Life Gala are well underway. They secured the caterer and band for this April 22, 2023. The event will be at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Now, the silent auction committee is seeking gifts of items to be auctioned off as part of the festivities. Items will be available for both in-person and remote bidders to compete for the winning bid.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Alba – Golding ISD Bus In Head On Collision

An Alba-Golden ISD school bus was involved in a head-on collision at about 630 Saturday morning on FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. Six students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital as a precaution but were released. The students were on the way to a UIL competition. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a passenger car crossed the center line and hit the bus in the front left. The investigation is continuing.
GRAND SALINE, TX
tourcounsel.com

Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas

Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These

It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Square Mall | Shopping mall in Tyler, Texas

Broadway Square (also referred to as Broadway Square Mall) is a shopping mall located in Tyler, Texas. The mall primarily serves the city of Tyler and the surrounding East Texas area. One of only two major malls in East Texas, the mall serves visitors from a large area. Anchor stores are Dillard's and JCPenney.
TYLER, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10

TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTRE

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
LINDALE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Matthew Allen Comfort was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies arrested Talaila Shannea Shavers in Hopkins County. Documents show they charged her with Resisting Search or Transport.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

