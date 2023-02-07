ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs

Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month

Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22. The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature. Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis'...

