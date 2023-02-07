Read full article on original website
Is This Truly Colorado’s Best City For Valentine’s Day?
With fellow Coloradans getting ready to celebrate the day of love next week, one Colorado city stands above the rest as Colorado's best place for Valentine's Day. Agree?. This is The Best City To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Colorado. Roses are red, violets are blue, and I'm all set for...
This Scam Has Lost Colorado Residents More Than $24 Million
From phishing to fraud to T-shirt trickery, there is no shortage of scams in Colorado. However, one scam is costing Centennial State residents exponential amounts of money — and this time of year is when it's at its worst. According to new research from Social Catfish, Colorado is the...
Colorado Mountain Towns Can’t Seem to Get Their Mail
With the rise in popularity of online shopping, it's safe to say that in 2023, the ability to reliably receive your mail is of paramount importance to most Americans. In many ways, the US Postal Service hasn't been this close to the forefront of the American public's collective mind since the agency's inception. Unfortunately, being so often thought of isn't always a good thing, as it gives people more time to focus on the negative aspects.
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
Would a Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Devastate Montrose Colorado?
You've no doubt heard about the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, which devastated the area and killed more than 7,700 people. This earthquake has become one of the deadliest earthquakes of the century and is an undeniable tragedy. Colorado is no stranger to earthquakes, and...
Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Colorado Shelter
February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
Colorado City Achieves High Flyer Status as a Colorado Bird City
Bird City Colorado is part of a larger, worldwide conservation program known as Bird City Americas. Through this incredible initiative led by Environment for the Americas, cities in Colorado, Latin America, and the Caribbean have taken measures that massively benefit bird populations. Fort Collins is currently one of three communities...
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State
Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
See Inside Colorado’s Allegedly Haunted Brothel Museum
If you know a lot about Colorado's history, you're likely familiar with the mining boom of the late 1800s. You may also be aware that at this time, the town of Cripple Creek was a bit of a miniature Las Vegas with gambling and even a red-light district. While the...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver Colorado This Year
It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize
Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
Colorful Colorado Insanely Snubbed for Most Scenic in U.S. List
At first glance, I'm somewhat shocked and appalled our gorgeous State of Colorado ranks number ten - only the 10th best?! - for states in the U.S. with the 'Best Scenic Walks,' as named by Gambling.com. The study was completed by researchers looking for the state with the best places to take a long, head clearing walk where you can break a little sweat and decompress a bit.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Colorado Movie Theatres To Charge Based Off Of Seat Selection? Interesting
Colorado has many choices for moviegoers as far as which theatre you watch your movies at. One movie company is looking to change the game with a new program where you pay for your ticket based on where you sit in the theatre. Seriously?. Movie Theater Tickets Could Be Cheaper...
