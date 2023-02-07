ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Mountain Towns Can’t Seem to Get Their Mail

With the rise in popularity of online shopping, it's safe to say that in 2023, the ability to reliably receive your mail is of paramount importance to most Americans. In many ways, the US Postal Service hasn't been this close to the forefront of the American public's collective mind since the agency's inception. Unfortunately, being so often thought of isn't always a good thing, as it gives people more time to focus on the negative aspects.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Colorado Shelter

February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State

Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver Colorado This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize

Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
Colorful Colorado Insanely Snubbed for Most Scenic in U.S. List

At first glance, I'm somewhat shocked and appalled our gorgeous State of Colorado ranks number ten - only the 10th best?! - for states in the U.S. with the 'Best Scenic Walks,' as named by Gambling.com. The study was completed by researchers looking for the state with the best places to take a long, head clearing walk where you can break a little sweat and decompress a bit.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
