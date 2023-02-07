ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Artisphere announces 143 featured artists for 2023 event

Artisphere announced Feb. 9 it has chosen its featured artists for the 2023 festival. The free event will be held from May 12 to May 14 in downtown Greenville and will feature 143 artists who work in a variety of mediums, including ceramics, drawing, glasswork, woodworking, metalwork, painting, photography, printmaking and more.
GSO’s Edvard Tchivzhel to become music director and conductor emeritus

At the end of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra’s 75th anniversary season, longtime conductor Edvard Tchivzhel will pass his baton to a new conductor. Tchivzhel, who has served as the symphony’s conductor for 24 years, will become GSO’s music director and conductor emeritus on June 1. “During his...
