Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832CJ CoombsKeytesville, MO
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
Related
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHANGE IN REQUIREMENTS FOR ADMINISTRATIVE SEARCH WARRANT FOR NON-COMPLIANCE OF CITY CODE
The Sedalia City Council approved a change in the requirements for an administrative search warrant for non-compliance with city property maintenance code during a recent meeting. The city previously had to serve notice and talk to the property owner about a nuisance on the property and get an abatement to...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR OPERATIONAL OVERSIGHT, MAINTENANCE AND MANAGEMENT OF WASTEWATER FACILITIES
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a professional service agreement with Mid-MO Operations, LLC. for operational oversight, maintenance and management of wastewater facilities at a recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated that state regulations require an operator that is certified as an expert in over-site of wastewater...
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA AWARDED A TRAFFIC ENGINEERING ASSISTANCE PROGRAM GRANT TO CONDUCT A TRAFFIC STUDY
The city of Sedalia was awarded a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Grant by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The Sedalia City Council is using the grant to conduct a traffic study in city limits. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city plans to conduct a traffic study from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH SEARCHING FOR MISSING JUVENILE
Johnson County Central Dispatch is asking for help from the public in locating a 15-year-old female. According to a release, Aspen Cullison was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and had no shoes on. She was last seen at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Cullison is described...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION TO HOLD PRESCRIBED BURN WORKSHOP IN TIPTON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting landowners to learn the basics of conducting a prescribed burn for habitat management. The workshop will be held at the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative in Tipton, located at 29868 Highway 5. The workshop is open to the public and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Traffic Stop for No License Plate Lights Leads to Arrest for Non-Support
On Wednesday night at 7:39 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Grand on a vehicle with no license plate lights. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that the driver, 43-year-old Justin Todd of Sedalia, was wanted on an active failure to appear warrant for felony non-child support of a child out of Clay County with a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Prosecutors to provide update on Excelsior Springs kidnapping, assault case
Prosecutors will provide an update on the case against Timothy Haslett Jr., an Excelsior Springs man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For February 9, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for February 9, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
KMZU
Fiery crash injures driver in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A fiery vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Windsor resident in Johnson County. Highway Patrol says Sierra Blake, 21, was moderately injured as the vehicle swerved to avoid a deer on Route V, near 151 Road. The vehicle went into an embankment and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, according to the report.
Warrensburg Reaches Milestone In Maguire Street Corridor Project
The City of Warrensburg announced it reached a major milestone in the Maguire Street Corridor Update Project. On the City of Warrensburg Government Facebook page, the City announced that it has officially advertised a Request for Qualifications for engineering services on the project. The Maguire Street Corridor Update Project has been part of the City's plans since they were awarded a Tiger II/HUD planning grant in 2010.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
KMZU
Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses
OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
KMZU
U-Haul Fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo.- The Chillicothe Fire department was dispatched to a U-Haul fire this afternoon. At 1:33 p.m. the Chillicothe Fire Department arrived at the scene of an E350 van with the right front wheel burning. The engine and Cab compartment received heavy smoke damage. No damage to the van compartment or to the vehicle being towed occurred.
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
Comments / 0