Orlando, FL

Zaxby’s to Open Orlando Location After Record Debut in St. Cloud

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago

The national fast-casual chicken chain Zaxby’s will be soon opening a new location in Orlando , according to a recent project filing with the State of Florida. The new store will be located at 13969 Landstar Blvd , in a growing area, near eateries such as Chipotle and Wendy’s.

What Now Orlando recently spoke to operational partner Shaun Morris , who will be running this location alongside Boris Ochsenius .

“We just had the third biggest opening day and week in company history at the new St. Cloud location we just recently opened,” Morris says, exuberant.

“The layout for this upcoming Orlando location should be similar to our St. Cloud location—instead of a drive-thru window, there will be a door for the workers to more easily access the parking lot and make the process faster. This allows us to move more efficiently than our traditional sites. Based on these results, we could end up retrofitting our other locations.”

When asked about the potential opening dates, Mr. Morris resolutely states: “To be open by summer 2023 , but sooner if we can.”

Founded in Statesboro, Georgia in 1990, Zaxby’s specializes in classic American renditions of battered chicken, such as wings, tenders, and chicken-topped salads. Boasting hundreds of locations throughout the continental United States, Morris and Ochsenius’s newest location will continue the brand’s rapid expansion across central Florida.

Photo: Official


What Now Orlando

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

