Los Angeles, CA

Inside Nova

Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs

Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month

Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22. The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature. Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis'...
Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
'Almost a real man now': Dan Levy faced homophobia in early career days

Gay actor Dan Levy was told doing DIY made him "almost a real man" backstage at 'MTV Live'. The 'Schitt's Creek' star made his onscreen debut on the MTV Canada show in 2006 and he recalled how he felt out of place because of the behind-the-scenes culture, which offered no scope for discussion and saw him subjected to casual homophobia.
'It makes me sick': Britney Spears slams intervention claims

Britney Spears feels "sick to [her] stomach" over claims her loved ones wanted to stage an intervention because they feared she "would die". The 'Toxic' singer - who regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved - allegedly concerned her friends so much they feared she'd lose her life due to mental health issues and escalating substance abuse, and she's now blasted reports they were planning to confront her at a safe house.
'Who?': King Charles laughs off request to 'bring back Harry'

King Charles laughed off a request to "bring back" his estranged son Prince Harry during an official engagement this week. The 74-year-old monarch was greeting onlookers at the University of East London on Wednesday (08.02.23) when one of the student urged him to repair relations with the Duke of Sussex, who quit royal duties to start a new life in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, three years ago.
Discovered at a GAS STATION?! How friends star Jennifer Aniston became the world's highest paid TV actress...

Jennifer Aniston is a true Hollywood sweetheart, known to millions around the world thanks to her role as runaway bride-turned-waitress Rachel Green in 'Friends', which came into her life almost by accident. All these years later, Jen is still lighting up our screens, as she turns 54 on February 11 take a look back through her career to learn her amazing life story...
John Legend is hands-on dad

John Legend is "happy" to change his baby daughter's diapers. The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed little Esti into the world last month and the 44-year-old singer is trying to be as hands-on as possible with the newborn so his spouse can get some rest.
'Bianca runs the show': Kanye West's new wife takes over his business affairs

Kanye West's new wife has reportedly taken over his business affairs. Bianca Censori, 28, the Yeezy architectural designer, who tied the knot with Kanye in a surprise ceremony last month, is believed to handle all of Kanye's "daily logistics" and has been helping him to manage his business affairs. A...
Idris Elba wasn't a 'cool kid'

Idris Elba was "never a cool kid". The 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor insisted he has never found it easy to "fit in" with the in crowd, whereas his father always found making friends very easy. He said: "My dad was one of 11. And he was a cool guy....

