Britney Spears feels "sick to [her] stomach" over claims her loved ones wanted to stage an intervention because they feared she "would die". The 'Toxic' singer - who regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved - allegedly concerned her friends so much they feared she'd lose her life due to mental health issues and escalating substance abuse, and she's now blasted reports they were planning to confront her at a safe house.

1 DAY AGO