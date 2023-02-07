Read full article on original website
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Shania Twain is ready to duet with Harry Styles at the BRITs
Shania Twain is "ready" if Harry Styles wants her to perform with him at this weekend's BRIT Awards. The country pop icon duetted with the former One Direction star during his Coachella set last April, and she's already been using Harry's song 'Falling' in rehearsals for her own tour. Speaking...
Louis Tomlinson's emotional doc All Of Those Voices is heading to cinemas next month
Louis Tomlinson's documentary 'All Of Those Voices' is hitting cinemas on March 22. The former One Direction star teamed up with the director behind his idol Liam Gallagher's 2019 documentary film 'As It Was', Charlie Lightening, on the emotional feature. Viewers can expect an "intimate and unvarnished view of Louis'...
Beyoncé thanks fans by video after winning International Artist of the Year at BRIT Awards 2023
Beyoncé thanked fans for always supporting her as she was named International Artist of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2023. The 41-year-old singer beat Lizzo, Burna Boy, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, but wasn’t at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) to pick up her trophy in person.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira
On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
'Almost a real man now': Dan Levy faced homophobia in early career days
Gay actor Dan Levy was told doing DIY made him "almost a real man" backstage at 'MTV Live'. The 'Schitt's Creek' star made his onscreen debut on the MTV Canada show in 2006 and he recalled how he felt out of place because of the behind-the-scenes culture, which offered no scope for discussion and saw him subjected to casual homophobia.
'It makes me sick': Britney Spears slams intervention claims
Britney Spears feels "sick to [her] stomach" over claims her loved ones wanted to stage an intervention because they feared she "would die". The 'Toxic' singer - who regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved - allegedly concerned her friends so much they feared she'd lose her life due to mental health issues and escalating substance abuse, and she's now blasted reports they were planning to confront her at a safe house.
'Who?': King Charles laughs off request to 'bring back Harry'
King Charles laughed off a request to "bring back" his estranged son Prince Harry during an official engagement this week. The 74-year-old monarch was greeting onlookers at the University of East London on Wednesday (08.02.23) when one of the student urged him to repair relations with the Duke of Sussex, who quit royal duties to start a new life in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, three years ago.
Burt Bacharach's life: A genius songwriter and composer, serial cheater and troubled addict
Legendary composer Burt Bacharach died of natural causes at the age of 94 this week. The genius songwriter was known for his work on the hits 'Walk On By', 'I Say a Little Prayer', 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose', and 'Alfie's Theme'. Away from music, Bacharach had...
Discovered at a GAS STATION?! How friends star Jennifer Aniston became the world's highest paid TV actress...
Jennifer Aniston is a true Hollywood sweetheart, known to millions around the world thanks to her role as runaway bride-turned-waitress Rachel Green in 'Friends', which came into her life almost by accident. All these years later, Jen is still lighting up our screens, as she turns 54 on February 11 take a look back through her career to learn her amazing life story...
John Legend is hands-on dad
John Legend is "happy" to change his baby daughter's diapers. The 'All of Me' hitmaker and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed little Esti into the world last month and the 44-year-old singer is trying to be as hands-on as possible with the newborn so his spouse can get some rest.
'Bianca runs the show': Kanye West's new wife takes over his business affairs
Kanye West's new wife has reportedly taken over his business affairs. Bianca Censori, 28, the Yeezy architectural designer, who tied the knot with Kanye in a surprise ceremony last month, is believed to handle all of Kanye's "daily logistics" and has been helping him to manage his business affairs. A...
Idris Elba wasn't a 'cool kid'
Idris Elba was "never a cool kid". The 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' actor insisted he has never found it easy to "fit in" with the in crowd, whereas his father always found making friends very easy. He said: "My dad was one of 11. And he was a cool guy....
