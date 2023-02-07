Read full article on original website
Illini legend Deron Williams returns to campus for Ubben rededication: 'It's definitely a special place'
CHAMPAIGN — When Deron Williams arrived at Illinois in 2002, Ubben Basketball Complex was just four years old and one of the state-of-the-art facilities in basketball. The guard from Texas thought he had it made. But when Williams — an Illinois legend, 2005 All-American, three-time NBA All-Star and two-time...
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Illinois
For more than half the game today, it looked like Rutgers would gain a tough road victory against Illinois. But a second-half scoring drought that last 10 minutes was the breaking point for Rutgers in a 69-60 loss to Illinois. The loss is Rutgers' second straight and drops the season record to 16-9 and 8-6 in the Big Ten. The good news is Rutgers controlled the game for more than a half before Illinois ran off a 19-0 run.
