ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

HS boys’ basketball: Don’t miss our SIHSL Tournament coverage! Become a SILive subscriber

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS wrestling: Island produces six champions in PSAL Division 1 and Girls’ City Championships; Tottenville triumphs in D1

Tottenville’s Tristan Levin (102 pounds), Shaydon Bernadskiy (160) and Dylan Pipitone (180) mined gold and helped the Pirates capture the D1 portion of PSAL City Team Championships Sunday at Truman High School in the Bronx. The Pirates accumulated 196 points to beat out 40 other squads. Their nearest competitor...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Sea, Tottenville cruise to big wins, set sights on quarterfinals

The Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament kicked off in a big way with its opening round play-in games on Thursday at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, where the host Vikings and Tottenville Pirates each emerged with pivotal wins in double-header action. Both teams advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, which will be held at Petrides.
HUGUENOT, NY
The Staten Island Advance

SIHSL JV Tournament play-in round 2023: Moore outlasts Port Richmond, MSIT’s incredible run spurs mammoth win; Sea and New Dorp advance

The junior varsity edition of the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament got underway on Friday night with four play-in games at two separate venues. Host McKee/Staten Island Tech and Moore Catholic each picked up wins in New Dorp, while fellow host St. Joseph-by-the-Sea and New Dorp HS each emerged victorious in Huguenot.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy