HS boys’ basketball: Don’t miss our SIHSL Tournament coverage! Become a SILive subscriber

The Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament kicked off in a big way with its opening round play-in games on Thursday at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, where the host Vikings and Tottenville Pirates each emerged with pivotal wins in double-header action. Both teams advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, which will be held at Petrides.

HUGUENOT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO