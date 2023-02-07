HS boys’ basketball: Don’t miss our SIHSL Tournament coverage! Become a SILive subscriber

Read full article on original website
Related
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at Moore Catholic vs. Susan Wagner
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 4 Moore Catholic (12-10) vs. No. 1 Susan Wagner (20-3)
HS wrestling: Island produces six champions in PSAL Division 1 and Girls’ City Championships; Tottenville triumphs in D1
Tottenville’s Tristan Levin (102 pounds), Shaydon Bernadskiy (160) and Dylan Pipitone (180) mined gold and helped the Pirates capture the D1 portion of PSAL City Team Championships Sunday at Truman High School in the Bronx. The Pirates accumulated 196 points to beat out 40 other squads. Their nearest competitor...
SIHSL Tournament play-in round 2023: Sea, Tottenville cruise to big wins, set sights on quarterfinals
The Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament kicked off in a big way with its opening round play-in games on Thursday at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, where the host Vikings and Tottenville Pirates each emerged with pivotal wins in double-header action. Both teams advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round, which will be held at Petrides.
SIHSL Tournament 2023 quarterfinals: Sea’s 2-headed monster shines in 69-65 win over Curtis; Farrell stymies Tottenville
Get ready for St. Joseph by-the-Sea-Monsignor Farrell 3!. The Vikings and Lions both advanced to the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament semifinals thanks to victories on Saturday at Petrides HS in Sunnyside.
SIHSL JV Tournament play-in round 2023: Moore outlasts Port Richmond, MSIT’s incredible run spurs mammoth win; Sea and New Dorp advance
The junior varsity edition of the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament got underway on Friday night with four play-in games at two separate venues. Host McKee/Staten Island Tech and Moore Catholic each picked up wins in New Dorp, while fellow host St. Joseph-by-the-Sea and New Dorp HS each emerged victorious in Huguenot.
Stars of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ hit Staten Island for youth basketball tournament
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The fourth annual “Because We Can Sports” basketball league wrapped up their four-week league with a championship game on Jan. 29 at Gateway Church, the Integrated Athletic Initiative (The Initiative) announced. The event, sponsored by South Shore Kiwanis Club and Frontline, was attended...
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at McKee/Staten Island Tech vs. St. Peter’s
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 McKee/Staten Island Tech (17-8) vs. No. 2 St. Peter’s (14-7)
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0