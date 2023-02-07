ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future

CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Should Bears Stay or Go? Poll Shows Residents' Opinions

Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. Of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields believes game slowed down for him in 2022

The Bears are coming off an awful 3-14 season where the offense struggled to score consistently, and the defense struggled to stop their opponents. Yet there’s real reason for optimism that things will improve in 2023. Ryan Poles will have tons of resources to reshape the roster, as he controls the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and has the most money to spend in free agency, by far. But the No. 1 reason to believe better days are ahead in Chicago is because of the man who wears No. 1: Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields describes what worked and didn't with offense

Justin Fields added to his ongoing development this season, putting money in the bank by way of rushing the football and getting a feel for the passing game at the NFL level. Luke Getsy's offensive system matched his specific attributes, and Fields felt like that worked for him and the Bears this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls could be front-runner to land Westbrook

CLEVELAND --- After yet another dispiriting and desultory loss late Thursday night in New York, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan acknowledged that he sounded “like a broken record” when raising his team’s habit of playing with a lack of urgency and inconsistency. Enter Russell Westbrook?. On Friday,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA

One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors

As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls, Karnišovas will look at the buyout market

Artūras Karnišovas met with the media on Thursday in New York to recap the results of their empty-handed trade deadline. "We made calls. We got a lot of calls. It was pretty busy. But at the end of the day, we were also buyers, we wanted to improve our team. But, we couldn't capitalize on that," Karnišovas said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lonzo Ball update to come after All-Star break

A new update is set to come regarding the status of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, Vice President Artūras Karnišovas told reporters in New York on Thursday. When asked about an update on Ball, Karnišovas' response was consistent with what the Bulls have given, as far as updates to his status this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane

A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
CHICAGO, IL
