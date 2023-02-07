Read full article on original website
Bulls Q&A: LaVine talks DeRozan, Donovan, future
CLEVELAND --- This June will mark six years since the Chicago Bulls traded for Zach LaVine. In that time, LaVine has experienced many highs---the team’s first playoff berth in five years, two All-Star selections, sublime scoring explosions, an Olympic gold medal, a max contract worth $215 million. He also...
Bulls' turnover, 3-point woes lead to another 4th-quarter collapse
CLEVELAND --- The Chicago Bulls concluded an 0-3 trip with a come-from-ahead, 97-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. They committed a season-high 23 turnovers and got outscored 28-15 in the fourth quarter. That continued a troubling trend on the trip in which they were outscored 97-50 in the final period.
Should Bears Stay or Go? Poll Shows Residents' Opinions
Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. Of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll,...
10 observations: Blackhawks swept by Jets in season series
The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks were swept in the season series by the Jets, who won all four games and outscored them 18-4. I'm sure Winnipeg is bummed Chicago isn't on the schedule for the rest of the season.
Justin Fields believes game slowed down for him in 2022
The Bears are coming off an awful 3-14 season where the offense struggled to score consistently, and the defense struggled to stop their opponents. Yet there’s real reason for optimism that things will improve in 2023. Ryan Poles will have tons of resources to reshape the roster, as he controls the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and has the most money to spend in free agency, by far. But the No. 1 reason to believe better days are ahead in Chicago is because of the man who wears No. 1: Justin Fields.
Fields describes what worked and didn't with offense
Justin Fields added to his ongoing development this season, putting money in the bank by way of rushing the football and getting a feel for the passing game at the NFL level. Luke Getsy's offensive system matched his specific attributes, and Fields felt like that worked for him and the Bears this season.
Fields 'would love honesty' about Bears' draft process
The Bears are on the cusp of an important offseason, headlined by the No.1 pick they own in the upcoming NFL draft. Some believe the Bears should go after a quarterback with the pick and trade Justin Fields. Have the Bears informed Fields of their draft strategy?. "No, not really,"...
Stauber becomes first Hawks goalie to start NHL career 3-0-0
Jaxson Stauber became the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to start his NHL career with a 3-0-0 record after stopping 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona at the United Center. "It feels great," Stauber said. "Obviously it's a good start. It's pretty cool. Obviously really...
Should Bears trade Fields? Ex-NFL GM Dimitroff gives his take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
ESPN analysts compare Lonzo's situation to Brandon Roy
Like plenty of Chicago Bulls fans, ESPN analysts are confused at management's decision to stand pat at the deadline. They also see Lonzo Ball's knee injury as a major concern to the team's future. "I don't know what the Chicago Bulls are doing. I really don't." Jay Williams said on...
Simms adamant Bears shouldn't trade 'Greek God' Fields
PHOENIX -- Chris Simms was critical of Justin Fields entering the 2021 NFL Draft. The NBC Sports analyst had Fields ranked as the No. 6 passer in the class, citing concerns about Fields' ability to be able to win from the pocket at the NFL level. Simms has seen growth...
Why Bulls could be front-runner to land Westbrook
CLEVELAND --- After yet another dispiriting and desultory loss late Thursday night in New York, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan acknowledged that he sounded “like a broken record” when raising his team’s habit of playing with a lack of urgency and inconsistency. Enter Russell Westbrook?. On Friday,...
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA
One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany
The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas is picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of the two games in Germany. The New Orleans Saints at the New England Patriots is...
Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors
As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.
Bulls, Karnišovas will look at the buyout market
Artūras Karnišovas met with the media on Thursday in New York to recap the results of their empty-handed trade deadline. "We made calls. We got a lot of calls. It was pretty busy. But at the end of the day, we were also buyers, we wanted to improve our team. But, we couldn't capitalize on that," Karnišovas said.
Lonzo Ball update to come after All-Star break
A new update is set to come regarding the status of Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball, Vice President Artūras Karnišovas told reporters in New York on Thursday. When asked about an update on Ball, Karnišovas' response was consistent with what the Bulls have given, as far as updates to his status this season.
How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane
A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
