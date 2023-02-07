ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

By Izzy Karpinski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1NVZ_0kfErtvA00

CANCUN, Mexico (WXIN) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has publicly commented on his detainment at a Mexican airport after a handgun was found in his luggage last month.

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun law(s), but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” Busch, a driver for Richard Childress Racing, said via Twitter Monday.

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Quintana Roo, “Kyle Thomas B.” was arrested on January 27 after security personnel at the Cancun International Airport discovered a .380 caliber pistol-type firearm and a magazine stocked with six hollow point cartridges in his bag.

Busch had gone on a vacation in Mexico with his wife and said he was detained at the airport while the situation was resolved.

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” Busch said in a tweeted statement.

In a release, the FGR said Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must pay a fine equivalent to $1,085. It’s unclear how or if Busch will carry out his sentence, but he was allowed to return to the U.S.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed,” said Busch.

Busch placed third in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5, and is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning structure fire is under investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:43 a.m. Saturday, authorities say they responded to the scene of an apartment complex on South Transit Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire. Upon arrival, police and fire personnel say […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested following Buffalo drug raid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested following a drug raid on the 400 block of 7th Street in the City of Buffalo on Sunday, police said Monday. At the address, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition and magazines. 28-year-old Jerry Rivera Diaz, 33-year-old […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One dead, two injured following shooting at Club Marcella

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. According to the BPD, three people were shot inside of the club during an argument. A 21-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene. The other two victims were reportedly taken […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to stealing fire truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to stealing fire truck in downtown Buffalo. Yassin A. Abdikadir, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, the highest charge in the indictment against him. In July 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., Buffalo fire responded to a call […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in Dunkirk stabbing

DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced. David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree. At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Wyoming County fatal tractor-trailer crash

WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office announced. On Feb. 8, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Wyoming County deputies responded to the scene of Route 78 and Hermitage Road where, they say, a serious motor vehicle accident had occurred. After […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy