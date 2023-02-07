Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Family on Northwest Side on edge after windows were shot out
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side is shaken up after what they’re calling a random act of violence. ”We heard a very loud sound, just seconds after my husband said ‘what was that?’ He said, ‘grab the three kids and take them to the room and lock the door,’” Jessica Lopez said.
KSAT 12
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
KTSA
One brother shot in downtown San Antonio, another arrested after chase on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have one of two brothers involved in a downtown shooting in custody. Investigators say the other brother was shot in the neck after the two got into a fight in the parking lot of a methadone treatment facility. The 33-year-old...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side. Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.
Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail
Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, according to a news report.
KSAT 12
Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice
SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
Fight between two brothers leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers got into a fight, which led to one of them shooting the other, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility. Authorities said...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
KSAT 12
SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating BCSO sergeant, demanding residents pay up to avoid arrest
SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a phone call from someone claiming they’re with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and are demanding money from you in order to avoid being arrested, don’t pay up. The sheriff’s office warned residents of the scam calls Saturday night on...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspects on the run after hitting victim on bicycle causing serious injuries
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for hitting and injuring a 31-year-old man that was riding a bike on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1600 block of Quintana Road on January 30th. Police say...
news4sanantonio.com
Man recovering after he was struck by truck while crossing Southeast Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was left injured Friday night when a hit-and-run driver struck the victim on the Southeast side. Police were called to the 900 block of Military Dr., at around 8:07 p.m. According to officials, the 55-year-old man was walking across the road; not...
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect with outstanding warrants, including terrorist threats
SAN ANTONIO – Police need help finding a suspect with two outstanding warrants. According to the Hallettsville Police Department Facebook page, Tevin Hights is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a terrorist threat. Police say Tevin has connections to the Yoakum, Shiner, Cuero, and Hallettsville areas....
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
