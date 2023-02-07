Read full article on original website
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
This Minnesota Airbnb Is One of the Most Haunted in America
Sometimes when you looking for your next rental property experience, just spending the night somewhere isn't enough. If you're the kind of person who likes a side of spooks with your next overnight stay, you won't have to travel very far. On Timeout's list of the 14 Most Haunted Airbnbs...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business
We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
fox9.com
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
MinnPost
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.
