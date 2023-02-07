Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
The Daily South
A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama
“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
‘Remarkable development’ lauded at industry appreciation event
CULLMAN, Ala. – City and county industrial development leaders, local government officials and local industry representatives were celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 9, for their investments in business development and the fiscal growth in Cullman County and the state. Cullman County Industrial Development Authority and the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board, along with the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce brought together the directors and CEOs of the city and county’s industry, both big and small, at The Venue at Cotton Creek for an evening to recognize their tenacity in bringing prosperity to Cullman and its residents. The announcement from Governor Kay Ivey...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Searching Area After Robbery
Huntsville police are searching for an armed-robbery suspect. Huntsville police are searching for an armed-robbery suspect. Huntsville Bu System to Add New Routes, Days | Feb. …. In August 2022, Huntsville City officials wanted to know what residents that used the local transit system wanted. Now, they are starting to...
Attorney asks for continuance on multifamily dwelling request
CULLMAN, Ala. – The conditional use request for multifamily dwellings on John Cooper Drive S.E. off Old Hanceville Highway was withdrawn by attorney Matthew Carter at the Cullman Planning Commission meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. The proposed project, consisting of 12 apartment buildings housing 400 units, was met with opposition during its public hearing by proprietors of neighboring businesses. Business owners from both Klopfer Painting, located at 1645 John Cooper Drive S.E., and Goat Island Brewing, at 1646 John Cooper Drive S.E., voiced their opinions on the project and how apartments and those residing in them would negatively impact their business. “We’re...
Free hot lunch and groceries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
thebamabuzz.com
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
256today.com
Huntsville Transit plan recommends Sunday service, extended hours
HUNTSVILLE – The city of Huntsville’s fixed-route and paratransit service will see significant enhancements over the next few years, including the possibility of Sunday service and extended hours. Also in the plans are service to Huntsville International Airport and the manufacturing area of Greenbrier Parkway. Those recommendations are...
The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama
You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.
256today.com
Rocket Center Molten Mardi Gras will be a hot blast
HUNTSVILLE – It is going to be a red-hot Mardi Gras celebration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center next week. The facility is hosting a Molten Mardi Gras and guests will get a chance to design a handcrafted piece of molten art. The event is Feb. 17 from...
Yellowhammer News
Rey and Cynthia Almodovar honored in Huntsville
Rey and Cynthia Almodovar are known for their long, dedicated service to the Huntsville-Madison County area. In recognition of the couple’s philanthropy, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber presented them with its Distinguished Service Award. The ceremony took place during the chamber’s 87th annual membership meeting. The Distinguished Service Award...
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
256today.com
UNA College of Business now Sanders College of Business
FLORENCE — The College of Business and Technology at the University of North Alabama is now the Sanders College of Business and Technology, thanks to a $3.5 million gift from the Horace and Mary Jane Sanders family. “Generous gifts such as this from the Sanders Family are meaningful on...
themadisonrecord.com
Temporary I-565 lane closures planned next week for construction blasting
If you are traveling along I-565 near Toyota Field next week during the afternoon times, you might want to plan on your trip taking extra time. The city of Madison wants to inform residents of scheduled blasting along I-565 beginning Monday, Feb. 13, and continuing through Friday, Feb. 17. Blasting times are expected at lunchtime and again at 4 p.m. During the blasting, all lanes of I-565 will momentarily be stopped until officers can verify roadways are clear from debris, then traffic will resume as normal. While traffic interruptions are expected to be brief, drivers should expect some delays.
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
256today.com
UAH athletics receives $25K gift from Bryant Bank
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a gift of $25,000 from Bryant Bank for UAH Charger Athletics, the school announced. This commitment will go to help support 14 men’s and women’s athletics programs. This is the fourth year in a row Bryant Bank...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has apparently decided to see if he can ride out the controversy surrounding his shoplifting arrests. However, that hasn’t stopped local pols from speculating about who might replace him on the council if he is forced to resign. Should that come to pass, anyone appointed will likely face Huntsville City School Board member Michelle Watkins should they seek election to a full term.
WAFF
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
WAFF
One critically injured in Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a shooting on Galaxy Way in Huntsville left one man injured. Webster says that HEMSI transported a man in critical condition to...
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
Comments / 0