Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

Winter crisis program extended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association are extending the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program to March 31, 2023. Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Girls on the Run expanding program across Ohio ahead of the upcoming spring session

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Helping to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio has been granted approval by its national headquarters to extend its service territory! The nonprofit will now allow young girls in Licking, Madison and Pickaway counties access to its two key programs, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohioans smash national records for sports betting after Jan. 1 legalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No state in America has taken to sports betting the way Ohio has. "We always see a lot of interest at the beginning of the market. What we’ve seen in Ohio is unprecedented," said John Pappas, senior vice president of government and public affairs for the cybersecurity firm GeoComply.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio furniture bank in need of donations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Countless families across Central Ohio are struggling to maintain living week to week. In an effort to help, the Furniture Bank of Central Ohio works to reduce the impact of poverty by providing furniture to struggling families. But now, it's the furniture bank that's in need of help.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
COLUMBUS, OH

