Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

YSU men's hoops reach first 20-win season since 1997

The Youngstown State men's basketball team reached their first 20-win season since 1997 with a 81-72 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. The Penguins lead 31-25 at the intermission but scored 50 points in the second half and shot over 60 percent from the field to secure the win. Dwayne Cohill...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prep puts together impressive performance to top Roman

Ryan Coyle (@RyanCoyle35) — In a heavyweight boxing match, it isn’t always who lands the first punch. Rather, it is who lands the most punches, and then gets the final knockout blow. On Friday night, Roman Catholic delivered the first punch to St. Joe’s Prep, but the Hawks delivered...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMJ.com

Yeagley steps down at South Range after 28 years

South Range football coach Dan Yeagley is going out a winner. After the Raiders won the Division V State Championship the 28 year veteran coach informed his players this morning he was retiring. Yeagley was 248-75 over that span with two state semi final appearances in 2017 & 2005. Since...
CANFIELD, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win

Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Top 9 Best Sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Philly is the birthplace of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of Philadelphia's Best Sandwiches and Must-Eats, which sometimes go unlooked by even locals. The Best 10 Sandwiches in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Burgers in Philadelphia?

SouthHouse is a cozy neighborhood with some of the best burgers and bar grub. This easygoing pub offers New American fare in a laidback setting with several TVs and a great beer selection. They also have a karaoke night. The burgers at SouthHouse are not to be missed, including a Bacon cheeseburger with goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula smoked paprika-honey glaze and roasted shallot mayo. They even have a few vegetarian and gluten-free options on their menu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Sportsbook opens at Hollywood Gaming casino days before Super Bowl

Just in time for the Super Bowl, a brand-new restaurant and bar officially opened at the Hollywood Gaming casino in Austintown, after holding the ribbon-cutting Friday. Bets are on at the Barstool Sportsbook, and the renovated space gives your classic "sports bar" a new meaning. You won't miss a score as you dine and bet with two 14 by 8-foot "video walls" that can show views of 18 different sporting events at once.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

