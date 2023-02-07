Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
YSU men's hoops reach first 20-win season since 1997
The Youngstown State men's basketball team reached their first 20-win season since 1997 with a 81-72 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. The Penguins lead 31-25 at the intermission but scored 50 points in the second half and shot over 60 percent from the field to secure the win. Dwayne Cohill...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prep puts together impressive performance to top Roman
Ryan Coyle (@RyanCoyle35) — In a heavyweight boxing match, it isn’t always who lands the first punch. Rather, it is who lands the most punches, and then gets the final knockout blow. On Friday night, Roman Catholic delivered the first punch to St. Joe’s Prep, but the Hawks delivered...
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
Upper Merion High School Junior Is a Rising Football Star
An Upper Merion Area High School junior is a rising star in the varsity football world. Cyrus Palladino started playing football in seventh grade and has since earned many accolades and competed across the country. He competed at Kohl’s Eastern Winter Showcase in December, then got invited to the Future...
WFMJ.com
Yeagley steps down at South Range after 28 years
South Range football coach Dan Yeagley is going out a winner. After the Raiders won the Division V State Championship the 28 year veteran coach informed his players this morning he was retiring. Yeagley was 248-75 over that span with two state semi final appearances in 2017 & 2005. Since...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
papreplive.com
No. 1 Spring-Ford boys basketball punches ticket to PAC championship in double OT thriller over No. 4 Pottstown
ROYERSFORD >> Jacob Nguyen recalled where he was a year ago. The sophomore point guard was in his own gym, but not on the court where he felt he belonged. He sat with the Spring-Ford boys basketball team watching Methacton and Pope John Paul II duke it out in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship.
Rath knocks off 2-time state champ in Becahi wrestling’s PIAA 3A quarterfinal win
Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Kollin Rath finally got his rematch with Waynesburg Central senior Mac Church. With the Golden Hawks victory in the PIAA Class 3A team quarterfinals secured long before the final bout at 145, Becahi coach Jeff Karam granted Rath, who lost 3-1 to Church in the PIAA 3A semifinals last year, his wish and bumped him up from 139 to take on the Raiders’ two-time state champion.
Yardley Distillery Introduces Limited Edition Vodka Celebrating the Eagles
A Bucks County distillery has created a colorful new drink that is sure to be a new necessity for football fans this weekend. Nikki DeMentri wrote about the distillery for CBS Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
PhillyBite
Top 9 Best Sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is the birthplace of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of Philadelphia's Best Sandwiches and Must-Eats, which sometimes go unlooked by even locals. The Best 10 Sandwiches in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Burgers in Philadelphia?
SouthHouse is a cozy neighborhood with some of the best burgers and bar grub. This easygoing pub offers New American fare in a laidback setting with several TVs and a great beer selection. They also have a karaoke night. The burgers at SouthHouse are not to be missed, including a Bacon cheeseburger with goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula smoked paprika-honey glaze and roasted shallot mayo. They even have a few vegetarian and gluten-free options on their menu.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
WFMJ.com
Sportsbook opens at Hollywood Gaming casino days before Super Bowl
Just in time for the Super Bowl, a brand-new restaurant and bar officially opened at the Hollywood Gaming casino in Austintown, after holding the ribbon-cutting Friday. Bets are on at the Barstool Sportsbook, and the renovated space gives your classic "sports bar" a new meaning. You won't miss a score as you dine and bet with two 14 by 8-foot "video walls" that can show views of 18 different sporting events at once.
